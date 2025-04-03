"You should've partnered with Elon Musk" - Fans divided as Dana White announces UFC collaboration with Mark Zuckerberg's Meta

UFC has officially partnered with Meta in a multi-year deal to revolutionize fan engagement through technology. As the first-ever official fan technology partner of UFC, Meta will integrate its platforms—including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Threads, and Meta AI—into UFC events to enhance digital content and fan experiences.

Meta’s AI-powered smart glasses will also play a key role, offering new ways to capture and deliver behind-the-scenes UFC content. Dana White emphasized that this partnership would be a game-changer, teasing a revamped fighter ranking system set to debut later this year:

"We've already started to work with Meta to create a new fighter ranking system that will debut later this year. Thank God. We'll also be using Meta's A.I.-powered glasses to capture UFC content, and we're going to do things with Meta that will blow UFC fans away. The next few years will be an absolute game-changer for fans of this sport. Stay tuned everybody."

Check out Dana White's announcement below:

The deal includes Meta’s branding inside the octagon, exclusive in-event activations, and a stronger focus on Threads as UFC’s official social media partner.

Fans had mixed reactions to the announcement. Some praised White’s vision, while others questioned the move.

One wrote:

“You should've partnered with [Elon Musk]”

Another added:

“A NEW RANKING SYSTEM (thank god) had me screaming 😂”

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Dana White's recent announcement. [Screenshot via. X]

Dana White opens up on his vision for his new boxing league

Dana White has unveiled ambitious plans for his newly announced boxing league under the TKO banner, aiming to revolutionize the sport. Speaking on TNT Sports, White emphasized a shift from boxing’s traditional model, which prioritizes a handful of top fighters, to a system that benefits a broader pool of athletes.

White envisions a league similar to the UFC, where earnings and exposure extend beyond just a select few stars:

"I think that the general public will know more of the guys, and not just a handful of top guys. You’ll see money spread out throughout the entire business again, and not just going to a couple handful of guys. Just like the UFC, you know, there are guys that would be considered journeymen in boxing that have made millions of dollars in the UFC. I think you’ll see a lot more of that in boxing now."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

