"You stay in love with the sport" - Lyndon Knowles, 38, says he's in perfect shape for heavyweight world title shot

Lyndon Knowles is out to prove that age is merely a number as he steps into the spotlight for his ONE Championship debut on Friday, April 4, with 26 pounds of gold on the line.

Ad

The 38-year-old British slugger will challenge two-sport king Roman Kryklia for the Ukrainian's ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship in the main event of ONE Fight Night 30, happening live in U.S. primetime at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans and pundits alike have expressed concerns as Knowles figures in a high-profile bout, with the advantages of his youth no longer in his favor.

However, in an interview with South China Morning Post, he had dismissed these worries, asserting that competing at heavyweight has actually extended his shelf life as a competitor and preserved his strongest attributes.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Knowles said:

"I think not having to cut weight helps you a little bit. It makes you a little bit not as miserable. You stay in love with the sport, I think, a little bit longer."

Despite his age, Knowles attributed his youthful energy to his continued passion for embracing the grind in the gym every single day.

The former WBC Muay Thai world champion added:

Ad

"So I think, as long as you love it and you feel like it, your body will do what your mind wants because sometimes your mind's saying do something and your body is like, 'no, no, no,' it takes too long. But as long as you feel like it's responding to you and you love the sport, why not keep going?"

Ad

Lyndon Knowles faces a world champion in his prime

There is no denying that Lyndon Knowles faces a litmus test against Roman Kryklia at ONE Fight Night 30.

Kryklia has been nearly untouchable since he made his promotional debut in 2019, racking up six consecutive victory — with five coming by knockout.

This comes with the fact that the 6-foot-7 striker currently reigns as the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight Muay Thai world champion.

ONE Fight Night 30 will air live and for free in the United States and Canada on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.