"You still can't f*ck with me" - When Jake Paul's trainer J'Leon Love almost started a brawl with Tyron Woodley

American YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul quickly garnered a reputation for fighting mixed martial arts legends in his early professional boxing career.

In his first outing against an MMA fighter, he took on ex-UFC wrestling maestro Ben Askren. At the fight, his team and him encountered former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley.

One of Jake Paul's trainers J'Leon Love got into an argument with Woodley in the locker room. He spoke about his own achievements while trying to diminish Woodley's accomplishments and boxing ability. The two traded insults with Love saying:

“You don’t know about no boxing gloves. You don’t know about no gloves. You know I can fight though. I do this. I do this, champ. You don’t know about these [holds up boxing gloves]. You can’t f**k with me any day of the week. Been a champ already. I got my belts too. You still can’t f**k with me.”

Woodley hit back with a near-disinterested look and did not engage further in the argument.

“I got my belts. What’s your name again? [J’Leon Love, I got my belts too champ] I’m already Hall of Fame, brother. Ain’t no money behind you, bruh. Ain’t no money behind you. My stocks still up. I got five world titles, I got five world titles, that’s all I gotta say.”

Check out the argument between the two on YouTube below:

Who won the fights between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley?

Tyron Woodley became the second mixed martial artist to take on the challenge of boxing with Jake Paul.

Woodley had fought out his contract with the UFC and was a free agent when he first agreed to fight Paul in a bout scheduled for August 2021. The first meeting between the two was held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Woodley became the first man to take Paul past the second round in his professional career. The bout went the distance and after eight rounds it was left to the judges to determine the winner. Two judges scored the fight in favor of 'The Problem Child' while one scored it for Woodley, making it a split decision victory for Paul.

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley faced off a second time when Woodley replaced Tommy Fury in December later that year. This time it went worse for the former UFC champion as he was knocked out in the sixth round of the fight.

Check out the brutal knockout below: