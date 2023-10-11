“You still wanna kill this m*therf**ker?” - Thanh Le keeping receipts of Tang Kai’s callouts

Thanh Le only needed 62 seconds to make it clear to Tang Kai that he’s coming for the undisputed ONE featherweight MMA world title.

The Vietnamese-American standout recently claimed the ONE interim featherweight MMA belt against Russia’s Ilya Freymanov by way of round one submission, to claim his stake for the 155-pound gold.

The unprecedented manner in which Le called out his long-time rival Tang Kai during the post-fight interview, has fired up the fans as it reminded the Chinese superstar of his past callouts.

In an Instagram video ONE compiled this week, there’s a throwback clip of Tang calling out Le in the past exclaiming: “I wanna fight Thanh Le! I’m not just win him, I wanna kill him motherf***er!” before shifting to Le’s hilarious taunt of the divisional king:

“Hey Tang Kai, Tang Kai, you still wanna kill this motherf***er?,”

The fans immediately flocked to Instagram to share their reactions to Thanh Le’s impetuous callout. Even MMA legend ‘The Burmese Python’ Aung La N Sang had some thoughts to share which Le reacted to with good humor.

Check out the posts below:

With the interim belt tightly secured around his waist, Thanh Le is just itching to get back at Tang Kai in a rematch.

The two formerly met back in August 2022 when Le held the featherweight world title and Tang Kai was the No.1 contender. Ultimately, the Chinese superstar defeated Le by unanimous decision after five rounds of action - a decision that continues to haunt Le to this day.

But after his performance on Friday, he’s confident that Tang Kai won’t live to see past three rounds when they meet again in the near future.

Re-watch Thanh Le vs. Ilya Freymanov, and all ONE Fight Night 15 events on Amazon Prime Video.