“You stopped Ryan’s momentum” - MMA legend Demetrious Johnson slams botchy officiating in Ryan Garcia’s win over Devin Haney

ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson wasn't too happy with how the officiating went down at Ryan Garcia's stunning victory over Devin Haney this past weekend. Garcia had arguably the best win of his career when he floored Haney, the WBC super lightweight world champion, three times to capture the majority decision win.

Johnson felt Garcia dominated Haney throughout the fight, but the match could've ended in a more decisive manner if not for referee Harvey Dock's questionable officiating.

Posting a snippet of his reaction video on Instagram, Demetrious Johnson said there were too many instances of Dock stopping Garcia's momentum and helping Haney get a bit of rest during the fight.

"I'm shocked how well Garcia did against Haney. Each time Garcia went after Haney, he would always put him on his ass. Devin would never commit. He would get close, he will wait," said Johnson. The thing that was very frustrating about this fight is that the referee kept Haney in that fight, I felt like."

"Haney is hanging on to him and then next thing you know he does a double leg takedown and then the ref is like 'Stop holding him, stop holding him, stop holding him.' Then like 'Time! You stop holding and you stop holding. Fight!' Dude you just gave him like 15, 20 seconds of a rest. You stopped Ryan's momentum to finishing him!"

Garcia was supposed to challenge Haney for the WBC super lightweight world title but missed the weight limit by three pounds, resulting in a catchweight match.

Nevertheless, 'King Ry' showed tremendous power and dropped Haney in Rounds 7, 10, and 11 to extend his record to 25-1. Haney, meanwhile, dropped his first professional loss and his record now stands at 31-1.

Demetrious Johnson eyes double gold in his next BJJ tournament

Demetrious Johnson has been on an MMA sabbatical since ending his rivalry with Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10.

While he's still pondering on a potential retirement from the sport, the reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion has been busy building his portfolio in the IBJJF.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani at The MMA Hour, Johnson said he's not too concerned with MMA and would rather claim double golds in his next BJJ tournament. He said:

"When I go to IBJJF and I see these motherf****** winning their division and winning open divisions, and having two golds, I want that. That's what I want."

Watch Johnson's entire interview below:

