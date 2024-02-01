"You can't take criticism" - Carl Froch rips into John Fury for asking him to kiss Tyson Fury's "a**"

Boxing trainer Carl Froch has issued a response to Tyson Fury's father, John Fury for comments he had made, criticizing Froch.

John Fury recently did an interview with Boxing Social. At one point during the chat, he hurled insults at Froch for criticizing his son's boxing resume. The 59-year-old accused Froch of using Tyson's name for his selfish reasons and called him a "has-been." He said:

"At the end of the day, [Carl Froch] got to discredit to make [himself] look better... He's a first-class s**house, wants a kick up the a**. He should kiss Tyson's boots, that b*m... No one wants to know about a has-been. And that's all these people are, has-beens... You're a b*m, Carl Froch. And keep my son's name out of your f**king mouth because you ain't good enough to kiss his f**king a**."

Check out his comments from the 4:44 mark below:

Froch then took to his YouTube channel, Froch on Fighting, to issue a response to Fury. He spoke about his boxing credentials and criticized Fury for not responding well to criticism, saying:

“He called me a has-been... that comes from somebody who was a never-been… I don't need to discredit Tyson Fury to make my career look better. Tyson's got four wins over world champions, I've got 11 wins over world champions… You said I should be kissing his a***. Here lies the problem - because I'm not kissing his a*** you're getting upset… You're supposed to be thick-skinned, a big hard man, a fighting man, but you can't take criticism.”

Check out his comments from the 1:00 mark below:

When is Tyson Fury competing next?

Tyson Fury's next fight will take place on Feb. 17, 2024. 'The Gypsy King' will lock horns against Oleksandr Usyk on a card billed The Ring of Fire. The card is set to take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Combat sports fans have been waiting for this contest for a long time. What adds to the excitement is the fact that both athletes are undefeated in their professional careers. Fury has a boxing record of 34-0-1, while Usyk has emerged victorious in all 21 of his professional bouts. Furthermore, the two will unify the heavyweight titles for the first time in over two decades, only adding to the excitement for the encounter.