"It's sad to see" - Carl Froch says Tyson Fury is ruining his legacy with crossover fights in fiery response to NSFW rant

Carl Froch has continued his war of words with Tyson Fury.

'The Cobra' and 'The Gypsy King' have been going back and forth for a few months now. Following the announcement of Fury's scheduled October return against Francis Ngannou, he got a lot of backlash.

A fair bit of that was from Froch, who slammed the Brit for not fighting Oleksandr Usyk. 'The Cat' was willing to take a 70/30 revenue split for their historic bout, and even signed with Saudi Arabia's Skill Challenge Promotions to hold the fight. However, Fury instead signed to fight Ngannou instead.

In fact, Tyson Fury later slammed Carl Froch at the kickoff press conference announcing his fight with 'The Predator'. 'The Gypsy King' hinted that he believed that the former champion was jealous of the lack of paydays he got in his boxing career.

That has led to multiple firey responses from Carl Froch. Speaking in a new video on his YouTube channel, he slammed Fury for ruining his legacy. He responded:

"It's going to be a waste if you keep on fighting these crossover fights. Alright, you're taking the money, that's great. But when your career is over and your finished, you want your legacy to be in tact. You want that respect, and you're killing off your fans. The fans are turning against you... It's sad to see." [at 4:25]

Tyson Fury reveals plans for more crossover fights

Unfortunately for Carl Froch, Tyson Fury has no plans to stop doing crossover fights.

His October bout with Francis Ngannou is expected to hold historic significance. In Saudi Arabia, it'll be the first time in combat sports history that boxing's lineal heavyweight champion will face the UFC's.

However, 'The Gypsy King' has made it very clear that he really accepted the fight for money above all else. Furthermore, Fury has teased that he could head to the cage next, either for a rematch with Ngannou, or a fight with Jon Jones.

In a recent interview, Tyson Fury flat-out stated that he was only eyeing crossover fights moving forward. He stated to Sky Sports:

"I didn't come back this time for belts or titles or anything. I've come back to secure my family, and their family, and their kids, and their grandkids, and I've done it. This is the reason I'm even boxing anymore. ... I have no interest in fighting those [contenders] because I'm bigger than all of them. I'm a superstar, they're nobodies."