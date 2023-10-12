"You think you can beat me?" - Footage shows Logan Paul and Tommy Fury's fathers pushing each other during KSI vs. Fury media event

Tensions boiled over between Logan Paul and Tommy Fury's fathers as they were caught on video getting into an altercation at a recent Prime Card media event.

KSI is set to face Fury this weekend on October 14 as the headliner on the MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card. The co-main event sees Logan Paul taking on Bellator star Dillon Danis.

During the build-up to 'TNT's' clash against 'The Nightmare', Fury has often been accompanied by his father John at media events or during interviews. The 59-year-old has made headlines on multiple occasions for his antics, which included flipping a table at press conference back in August.

John Fury once again made the news after bumping into 'The Maverick's' father Greg Paul at the open workouts for the event.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Greg Paul approaches John Fury for a handshake but is pushed away by Fury, who begins shouting at him:

"You think you can beat me? You think you can beat me in a fight? Do you really? I'll wipe the floor with all of ya!"

Watch the video here:

Michael Bisping reacts to news of Logan Paul's 'injury'

Michael Bisping has stated that he's less than impressed with the antics of both Logan Paul and Dillon Danis ahead of their upcoming bout at the AO Arena in Manchester this weekend.

Bisping was reacting to a clip of 'The Maverick' talking to his brother Jake Paul on a podcast. In the clip, Paul says he has allegedly broken his wrist just a week out from his fight against Danis.

Bisping said on his YouTube channel:

“Logan Paul breaks his wrist one week out from the Dillon Danis fight or so he claims…It’s just another stupid joke in a long line of f*****g jokes. My God! These guys, what an absolute embarrassment!”

However, further on in the clip, Paul admits that he was joking about the injury.

'The Count' then opted to lash out at both fighters and added that it is "embarrassing." The UFC Hall of Famer said:

“There you go. He didn’t break his wrist. He was trying to make sure that Dillon shows up so therefore he’s saying I’m injured and all the rest of it. But as I say, it’s just another bloody - it’s embarrassing for crying out loud."

Catch Michael Bisping's comments here (0:30):