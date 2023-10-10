"What an absolute embarrassment" - Logan Paul's 'stupid' injury just another marketing stunt, claims UFC legend Michael Bisping

Social media influencer turned WWE superstar Logan Paul is set to take on controversial Bellator welterweight Dillon Danis in the co-main event of the Prime card being held on October 14 in Manchester.

In the latest development, Paul allegedly broke his wrist during training camp. Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping reacted to a clip of Paul speaking to his younger brother Jake Paul on a podcast and revealing how he injured his wrist.

“Logan Paul breaks his wrist one week out from the Dillon Danis fight or so he claims… In training for this fight, he connected with a punch wrong, broke his wrist, he’s sitting there with a wrist strap on and ooh everyone’s coming out and saying he’s making excuses already. He’s going to lose to Dillon. But guess what? It’s just another stupid joke in a long line of f*****g jokes. My God! These guys, what an absolute embarrassment!”

Further on the clip, Paul admits that he has not broken his wrist and was just joking around to draw out Dillon Danis. Bisping lashes out at both fighters but maintains that he is keenly invested in the drama too.

“There you go. He didn’t break his wrist. He was trying to make sure that Dilon shows up so therefore he’s saying I’m injured and all the rest of it. But as I say, it’s just another bloody- it’s embarrassing for crying out loud, they’re carrying themselves as fighters coming out of all this absolute utter nonsense. To be fair, they are hyping the fight, I am kind of interested for all the wrong reasons.”

Check out his full comments on his YouTube channel below:

Logan Paul promises 'worst night of his life' to Dillon Danis

Logan Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal, has been relentlessly targeted by Dillon Danis over the course of the fight's build up.

Paul promised to take his revenge against 'El Jefe' when they meet on October 14. Ironically, Paul also questioned all of Danis' various excuses.

"I can't imagine after all the talk he's done on X, after all the s*** he said, what it's going to be like to be trapped in a ring with me -- he has made a grave error. And assuming he shows up, October 14 will be the worst night of his life. He's a crybaby, legitimately. He's a coward. He's made this fight entirely about a woman -- he chose to pick a fight with a woman. She fought back. He's whining about it. He's upset. He's making excuses left, right and center." [h/t TMZ]

Check out Logan Paul's comments to TMZ below: