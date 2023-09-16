"You don't threaten me and my family" - UFC fighter Chris Curtis lashes out at fighter trying to call him out at Tuff-N-Uff 133

Chris Curtis is one of the most notable names outside of the UFC middleweight top 10. He is an all-action fighter, with some of the most underrated boxing at 185 pounds. While the 36-year-old is a respected mixed martial artist, he is also known for being as confrontational as they come.

Recently, 'The Action Man' found himself embroiled in an in-cage confrontation with welterweight Ayadi Majdeddine after the latter's win over Steven New at Tuff-N-Uff 133. The Tunisian sensation called for a fight with Chris Curtis in his post-fight interview, challenging him to a welterweight bout in the UFC.

This drew Curtis' attention as he stormed the cage to warn Majdeddine against doing so in a profanity-laced tirade. It was an extremely hotheaded response to what seemed like a fairly respectful callout. Chris Curtis later took to X/Twitter to offer some insight into his reaction.

According to him, the 32-year-old Tunisian had threatened his family, then apologized behind closed doors before suddenly calling him out to a fight. Ayadi Majdeddine isn't the first fighter that 'The Action Man' has had issues with. He was famously critical of Jack Hermansson after losing the Norwegian Swede.

Curtis was on an eight-fight win streak prior to that loss, so his frustration over the defeat was understandable. However, fans were taken aback by his conduct with Hermansson, with many being critical of Curtis for not accepting any responsibility for his loss as he struggled to cut the cage against a mobile Jack Hermansson.

Chris Curtis' friendship with Sean Strickland

Chris Curtis is known for his close friendship with newly minted UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland. Not only are the pair frequent training partners, but they also host a podcast together called The Man Dance, which is named after a term Strickland invented to describe an ideal fight.

The two men are close, and Curtis is among the few who believed in Strickland's chances against 'The Last Stylebender' last Saturday. Unfortunately, they both occupy different spots in the divisional rankings, with Strickland being the reigning champion and Curtis sitting outside of the top 10.