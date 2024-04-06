"You had to try to make liberal vomit" - Sean Strickland sounds off on television adaptation of popular video game 'Halo'

Sean Strickland recently expressed his views on the television adaptation of the beloved video game 'Halo'.

The former UFC middleweight champion has made a name for himself in the MMA community not just for his skills in the octagon but also for his candid and often provocative takes on various topics.

Most recently, the American military science fiction television series produced by Showtime, based on the popular video game franchise 'Halo', faced the brunt of Strickland's criticism, attributed to what he perceives as a lackluster storyline.

Strickland turned to X and alleged that the TV series falls far short of the charm exhibited by the cult classic video game. The polarizing MMA fighter further contended that the show producers intentionally shaped the storyline to promote a liberal agenda:

"Halo fans 'how can they f**k up a bada** in a green suit fighting for humanity.' @HaloTheSeries 'Here is a gay handicapped Spartan and an annoying Asian girl.' You had to try to make liberal vomit, and you succeeded. Lmao!! Did anyone watch it?"

'Halo' debuted on Paramount+ in 2022, with its second season premiering in February. In contrast to the popular video game, the adaptation received mixed reviews. Like any interpretation, changes occur for TV and movies, and 'Halo' is no exception. Despite its 7.3 rating on IMDb, driven by its immense popularity, the sci-fi show has undergone changes from its original source material.

Paramount reimagined the 'Halo' franchise into a TV series set in the 'Silver' timeline. Although the first two seasons drew inspiration from the games, some alterations to the story and lore failed to resonate with fans.

Sean O'Malley links Sean Strickland's mental health challenges to head trauma

Sean O'Malley recently proposed a hypothesis indicating that Sean Strickland's ongoing mental health struggles might be attributed to the frequent head trauma endured from absorbing blows during rigorous sparring sessions. 'Tarzan' is recognized for his frequent and intense sparring sessions in the gym.

Last month, Strickland candidly discussed his ongoing battle with inner turmoil in a series of social media posts, revealing that despite reaching long-held goals, he continues to wrestle with mental torment.

During a recent episode of his TimboSugaShow podcast, O'Malley suggested that Strickland's enduring psychological struggles may be associated with excessive sparring sessions:

"It’s like, duh. Anyone who says that they literally have a [desire] to kill people probably aren’t doing mentally well. Just going in there and sparring and getting hit in the head — not that he gets hit that much, but if you’re getting hit not that much, but you spar every day, that adds up."

