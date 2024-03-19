Andrew Tate offers religious advice to Sean Strickland after ex-UFC champ confesses to mental health struggles

Andrew Tate recently extended religious guidance to Sean Strickland after the former UFC middleweight champion candidly disclosed mental health challenges on social media.

'Tarzan' took to Instagram on Monday night and stated that despite having attained everything he ever desired, he was still grappling with mental turmoil. Strickland disclosed that these struggles occur frequently, multiple times a month, and confessed to feeling like a threat to others, trapped in a mindset where he desires to "burn everything down in the world."

Check out the Instagram post below:

Strickland is well-known for openly discussing his mental health challenges. In numerous interviews and social media posts, he has shared insights into his turbulent upbringing, his past involvement with neo-Nazism, and his ongoing struggle with homicidal thoughts.

Transitioning to X, 'Tarzan' further delved into his ongoing mental struggles, shedding light on his coping mechanisms:

"There is always this little voice in me that says 'burn it all down, everything.' Then I remind myself, 'You have a girlfriend, a mortgage. Just stop, it's gonna be fine. Just relax, move forward, lock it away.' Lmao, I swear the daily struggle... ya know?!?!"

Check out Sean Strickland's post below:

Expand Tweet

Social media influencer Andrew Tate, known for being Muslim, seemingly suggested the American seek solace in a mosque:

"Go to the mosque, brother."

Check out Andrew Tate's comments:

Expand Tweet

In October 2022, 'Cobra' publicly announced his conversion to Islam, emphasizing his conviction that Islam stands as the only viable religion worldwide. Tate's shift away from Christianity was motivated by his belief that the religion had lost its significance.

Tate and his younger brother were detained by Romanian authorities last week after the United Kingdom issued arrest warrants for alleged s*xual offenses dating from 2012 to 2015. Despite being released the next day due to a lack of evidence, the possibility of extradition hangs over them.

Four UK-based individuals have accused the controversial influencers of sexual violence and physical abuse. Additionally, 'Cobra' faces charges in a separate legal case in Romania, accused of r*pe, human trafficking and leading a criminal organization involved in the s*xual exploitation of women.

When Sean Strickland advocated against glorifying Andrew Tate

Sean Strickland once urged fans to abstain from showing admiration towards Andrew Tate.

Last August, 'Tarzan' responded to a video by John Lovell, the founder of well-known YouTube channel Warrior Poet Society, discussing Tate's increasing popularity despite his controversial views. Strickland took to X and encouraged his followers to cease their admiration of the self-proclaimed 'Top G' and his perspectives:

"Andrew Tate is the definition of a POS. Literal human embodiment of a bag of sh*t... Y'all need to stop looking up to this human POS..."

Check out Sean Strickland's post below:

Expand Tweet