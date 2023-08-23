“This only makes me more sure” - Andrew Tate makes bombshell claims about being attacked for ‘reversion’ to Islam

Polarizing social media influencer Andrew Tate revealed on his Gettr account that he had embraced Islam in October 2022.

The former kickboxer expressed his belief that Islam is the sole functional religion globally. Tate's departure from Christianity stemmed from his perception that the religion had diminished in its importance.

In a viral video last year, 'Cobra' was seen worshipping in a mosque and learning the Islamic prayer, including the different bows and prostrations, from Hollywood actor and MMA fighter Tam Khan.

Check out the video below:

Andrew Tate's history of misogynistic views and his influence over young men cast doubt within Muslim communities regarding his conversion to Islam. Many were skeptical, suggesting that he might be capitalizing on his rising appeal among young Muslims in the Western world to reshape his image.

The self-proclaimed 'Top G' has consistently laid blame on 'The Matrix', a term he uses to refer to influential entities in politics, media, and large organizations, whom he believes target him.

In a recent series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Andrew Tate shed light on facing heightened attacks for his decision to embrace Islam:

"Why does the Matrix hate me so much more after my reversion?"

Tate further asserted that his conversion to Islam intensified the attacks he faced, insinuating that he wouldn't have been subjected to such intensity if he hadn't become a Muslim:

"Very high level sources are telling me if I wasn't Muslim they wouldn't attack me so hard. That I should stop speaking about the truth of God. But this only makes me MORE sure that I've made the right choice."

Check out the posts below:

When Tristan Tate defended brother Andrew Tate from criticism for a Quran picture

Amidst the uproar caused by a photo involving the Quran in June, Tristan Tate firmly supported his brother, Andrew Tate. The picture, in which 'Cobra' was casually seen reading what seemed to be the Quran, sparked widespread reactions from the Islamic community.

Check out the photo below:

The younger Tate sibling came forward to defend his brother. Drawing from their shared experience of being imprisoned in Romania on charges that included human trafficking allegations, Tristan disclosed that 'Cobra' consistently kept the Quran on the unoccupied top bunk during their time behind bars.

Tristan conveyed his dismay at observing individuals attacking his brother:

"When in prison my brother kept the Quran sitting on the empty top bunk at all times. I had many books in the cell scattered around but he ensured the Quran was elevated above them all. It actually upsets me to see 'Muslims' attack him, I know how very hard he tries."

Check out Tristan's post below:

