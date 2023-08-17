"You've proved yourself already" - Floyd Mayweather backs Canelo Alvarez against naysayers accusing him of 'cherry-picking'

Floyd Mayweather has uncharacteristically backed Canelo Alvarez ahead of his fight against Jermell Charlo.

The Mexican is set to fight Jermell Charlo, the current undisputed light middleweight champion. For the first time in history, two undisputed champions are going at each other in the ring. The fight is targeted for September and will have Alvarez' super middleweight titles on the line.

Ahead of the fight, Floyd Mayweather backed the Mexican and said:

"People are like, oh Canelo is cherry-picking, Floyd Is cherry-picking. What I have to say to Canelo is this, you proved yourself already. You've fought a lot of great fighters, you've tested yourself, you went up in weight to numerous weight classes. Like myself, and other fighters throughout the years....Canelo is a great fighter."

Floyd Mayweather is not one to usually compliment or back Canelo Alvarez. In the past, 'Money' has criticized the Mexican fighter especially when comparisons of the two have come up. Even when Alvarez was deemed the P4P best in boxing, he refuted it saying Gervonta Davis deserved to be the P4P king. However, it seems Mayweather has started to appreciate the undisputed champion.

Floyd Mayweather believes his 17-year-old prospect can beat WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood

Floyd Mayweather is the man who tutored and crafted Gervonta Davis, who is now one of the biggest names in boxing. 'Tank' learned under the shadow of one of the greatest and has now etched his name into the history books. 'Money' believes he has another such prospect on his hands in Curmel Moton and he called out Leigh Wood to fight the 17-year-old:

"Leigh Wood - I've got a 126lber Curmel Moton, that would be a good match now. He's turning professional. We take chances to be great. Eddie Hearn is a good businessman and I'm a good businessman. Our guy is 0-0, we'll take the fight. I'll put all the money up for both sides. My guy's 17, he's destined to be great. Remember I told you that." [H/t: FightHype]

'Money' believes the 17-year-old is destined to be great despite not having made his professional debut yet. Mayweather believes in Moton so much that he also offered to put up the money for both sides if he can get a title match against Wood for Muton in his professional debut.

