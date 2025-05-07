"You vs. Jon Jones at this rate" - Fans react as Paddy Pimblett shares vacation snaps from Dubai

Fans reacted to Paddy Pimblett's recent vacation pictures, noting that he looked significantly bigger. The UFC lightweight contender is known for gaining considerable weight between fights, and it appears he packed on size shortly after his UFC 314 appearance, where he defeated Michael Chandler by third-round knockout.

Recently, Pimblett took to Instagram and shared several shirtless pictures of himself from his vacation in Dubai, showing a noticeably higher fat percentage compared to his recent competitive appearance.

Check out Paddy Pimblett's post below:

Fans took to the comments section and shared their thoughts on Pimblett's physical transformation in a relatively short timeframe. While some were simply amazed, others made witty jokes about his weight gain.

One fan wrote:

"We gotta see you vs. Jon Jones at this rate."

Another fan commented:

"Dad bod mode activated."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Paddy Pimblett cut 40 pounds in the weeks leading up to his UFC 314 fight against Michael Chandler

Many were surprised as Paddy Pimblett looked lean yet significantly bigger than Michael Chandler at UFC 314, signalling his effort to build muscle mass. In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Pimblett documented his seven-week weight loss journey until the weigh-ins.

The 30-year-old weighed 190 pounds on day 1, and gradually cut down to 156 pounds, his official weight for the fight. Pimblett weighed 175 pounds at the start of the fight week and managed to cut nearly 15 pounds in the two days leading up to the official weigh-ins.

Check out Paddy Pimblett's seven-week weight transformation journey for UFC 314 below:

At UFC 314, Pimblett delivered one of the most dominant performances of his professional MMA career, outclassing Michael Chandler in both striking as well as grappling.

The win propelled him into the top ten of the official lightweight rankings, and the Brit is likely to face the most elite competitors of the division in his upcoming fights. During the UFC 314 post-fight press conference, Pimblett expressed his desire to face former champion Charles Oliveira next.

