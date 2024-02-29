"You have to wait your turn" - Floyd Mayweather weighs in on Canelo Alvarez not fighting David Benavidez next

Floyd Mayweather recently shared his two cents on Canelo Alvarez not accepting a fight against David Benavidez next. Mayweather admitted that the 27-year-old was a talented pugilist and urged him to stay focused on beating the best until all the big-name boxers in the sport target a fight against him.

'The Mexican Monster' is widely considered among the best super middleweight boxers today and is undeniably one to watch out for. Last year, he defeated Caleb Plant via unanimous decision and followed that victory up with a sixth-round stoppage of Demetrius Andrade.

Given that Benavidez's last two wins came against former champions, many fans wanted to see him go up against the undisputed super middleweight champion. However, it appears Alvarez has other plans and doesn't intend to fight Benavidez anytime soon.

Alvarez is scheduled for a fight on May 4, but an opponent hasn't been decided. Meanwhile, Benavidez is reportedly booked for a light heavyweight fight against Oleksandr Gvozdyk in June. This fight would decide who faces the winner of the undisputed title bout between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol on June 1.

Mayweather recently weighed in on the Alvarez-Benavidez situation during a conversation with Fight Hype via boxing reporter Michael Benson on X. He said:

"If David Benavidez keeps beating fighter after fighter, and champion after champion, eventually he’ll be the man. And then everybody will want to fight him. Just like me, you have to wait your turn. David Benavidez is a helluva fighter. All David has to do is keep going out there and beating guys, staying focused, and then he’ll be the guy.”

Devin Haney's father claims Floyd Mayweather retired after sparring with his son

Devin Haney's father, Bill, recently claimed that his son pushed Floyd Mayweather to his limits during a sparring session in 2017 and, in the aftermath, 'Money' decided to call it a career.

During an interview with Fight Hub TV, Haney Sr. recalled the then-18-year-old boxer stepping into the ring with Mayweather and said:

"Floyd, he could have stopped [before fighting Conor McGregor in 2017], so we should have shown the sparring video of him and Devin... It was like Floyd looked in the mirror when I told him. He finally decided he could no longer be in the boxing with no real fighters. Devin is the one. He knew that the torch had to be passed."

Mayweather's last outing was against John Gotti III in June 2023, which ended in a controversial way after the referee stopped the contest due to unprofessional behavior and excessive trash-talking from both fighters.