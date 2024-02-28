Jaime Munguia is not Canelo Alvarez’s preferred next opponent, despite recent claims, with the Mexican eager to fight another super middleweight

Canelo Alvarez's recent split with boxing promotion Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) ended his proposed fight with Jermall Charlo. But the Mexican's decision to part ways with PBC has opened the door to several other matchups.

It was recently reported that the undisputed super middleweight champion would face undefeated Mexican contender Jaime Munguia on May 4. However, in a swift turn of events, boxing journalist Dan Rafael has reported that Munguia is not Alvarez's preferred next opponent.

According to Rafael, a matchup with Edgar Berlanga, another undefeated prospect, is the ideal matchup for the Mexican.

TalkSport boxing editor Michael Benson took to X to share the recent update on Alvarez's future and wrote this:

"Canelo Alvarez would reportedly prefer to fight Edgar Berlanga in May and then Jaime Munguia in September, despite reports claiming he's already decided on Munguia next. It's said that it's in fact DAZN who want Munguia first - no final decision yet."

Edgar Berlanga recently secured his 22nd professional victory, a TKO win over Padraig McCrory, and could leapfrog both Munguia and the WBC super middleweight mandatory, David Benavidez, to face Alvarez next.

Canelo Alvarez vs. David Benavidez? Eddie Hearn welcomes the idea of the fight

Canelo Alvarez's promoter and Matchroom Boxing chairman, Eddie Hearn, recently shared his interest in organizing a clash with surging super middleweight contender David Benavidez.

'The Mexican Monster' has called for a clash with Alvarez for months, and his heritage is part of the reason many boxing fans are eager to see him face off against the super middleweight king.

Benavidez signed a three-fight contract with PBC almost 12 months ago. But with Alvarez's recent departure from the promotion, Hearn believes a deal could finally be struck between the pugilists.

TalkSport boxing editor Michael Benson recently took to X to share comments made by the Matchroom Boxing chairman in the wake of the PBC saga. Benson wrote this:

"Eddie Hearn has told reporters that he would happily try to make Canelo Alvarez vs David Benavidez on DAZN: "PBC don't wanna work with anyone, and now they're f***ed… If Benavidez wants to come and talk to us and make that fight, we can make that fight, no problem."

