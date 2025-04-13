"You want your 4-year-old to watch fighting?" - Fans react as Elon Musk posts six-word post while attending UFC 314 with son X

Netizens have taken notice of Elon Musk's attendance at UFC 314 with his son. While some had positive responses, others voiced their unhappiness, citing Musk's position within the government.

Musk marked his presence at UFC 314 with his son 'Little X'. The pay-per-view event was held this past weekend at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The Tesla CEO was joined by U.S. President Donald Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., FBI Director Kash Patel, Tulsi Gabbard, and Texas Senator Ted Cruz. Musk, his son, and Trump sat in the front row and enjoyed the MMA event together.

The SpaceX CEO took to his X profile and reposted Dominick Reyes' opening-round knockout finish against Nikita Krylov, writing:

''At the @UFC fight in Miami!''

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''You want your 4-year-old to watch fighting?''

Another one stated:

''You both look cute… Love to see you with your little emotional support, Elon…''

Other fans wrote:

''Wow Elon at UFC 314 what a night That Reyes KO was insane. Are you rooting for anyone in the Chandler vs. Pimblett fight? Also any chance we’ll see you step into the octagon someday?''

''Are we the tax payers footing the bill to get these guys another vacation day? Instead of watching at their homes. I hope we aren't using tax dollars to send your little ministry of Truth circle to the UFC fights. That would be the first fraud your doge could find.''

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @elonmusk on X]

Musk was previously spotted at UFC 309 last year with Trump and many other political leaders. Upon his presidential victory last year, Trump elected Musk as a senior advisor to oversee DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency).

