"You want to hit that?" - When Nate Diaz smoked weed in front of USADA official

The hilarious viral video of Nate Diaz smoking marijuana in front of a USADA employee has resurfaced on social media.

On January 1, 2024, the partnership between the UFC and USADA will officially end following a nasty public breakup. Over the years, several situations involving USADA have gone viral, including the time they drug-tested Alexander Volkanovski four hours before he was scheduled to wake up for his second fight against Max Holloway.

However, the most memorable USADA moment involved Nate Diaz. In August 2022, a member of a third-party drug-testing organization showed up where Diaz was residing and requested a routine sample of blood and urine.

Diaz decided to have some fun on Instagram Live by making the USADA employee wait while he smoked marijuana next to him. The drug-testing agent was visibly uncomfortable, making for a hilarious video as the Stockton native continued to tease him and said:

"You want to hit that [the joint]?

Watch the viral interaction between Diaz and the USADA representative below:

What’s next for Nate Diaz in combat sports?

In September 2022, Nate Diaz defeated Tony Ferguson by fourth-round submission following a shocking fight card shake-up for UFC 279. After his first win since August 2019, Diaz announced he would be parting ways with the UFC to pursue other opportunities.

On August 5, Diaz fought outside the Octagon for the first time in over 15 years when he took on Jake Paul in a boxing match. After ten rounds of action, Paul emerged victorious by unanimous decision, leaving the Stockton native with a solid payday and disappointment.

Diaz seemed interested in pursuing several fights outside of the UFC, including a potential MMA bout with his promotion Real Fight Inc. Yet, months are passing by and the 38-year-old isn’t getting younger, raising the question - will he return to the UFC in 2024?

Earlier this week, Diaz further teased a return to the UFC by posting a short clip of him fighting Leon Edwards with the caption “300.” The Ultimate Fighter Season 5 winner refers to the historic UFC 300 event, which takes place on April 13, 2024.

Assuming Diaz does re-sign with the UFC, a must-see legendary fight is waiting for him - a trilogy bout against Conor McGregor. Only time will tell if the highly-anticipated matchup does materialize before either of them retires.

