Nate Diaz's cryptic two-word post gets fans hoping for a Conor McGregor trilogy - "UFC 300"

Former UFC star Nate Diaz recently took to social media and uploaded a two-word cryptic post that sent many MMA fans into a frenzy.

The Stockton slugger is undoubtedly among the most popular mixed martial artists in the world and is widely known for his unique real-as-real-gets personality. Diaz made his UFC debut in September 2007 and quickly impressed fans with his tank-like durability and submission skills.

While Diaz fought many notable opponents during his time in the UFC, his two outings against Conor McGregor are undeniably among the most memorable fights of his career. Diaz first faced McGregor at UFC 196 and handed the Irishman his maiden loss in the promotion via second-round submission.

The two men ran it back a few months later at UFC 202, where McGregor redeemed his loss via majority decision in a classic Fight of the Night-winning bout. Their intense rivalry was evident in the lead-up to both fights, and they notably wasted no opportunity to trash-talk each other.

While Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor are on cordial terms today, it appears MMA fans want them to share the octagon for the third time. Diaz recently took to Instagram to upload a picture of himself with the caption:

"It's time."

Fans soon flocked to the post's comments section to speculate upon a McGregor-Diaz trilogy fight.

"UFC 300."

"We need that trilogy with Conor headlining UFC 300."

Matt Brown on a potential Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul MMA fight

It's no secret that Jake Paul is eager to face Nate Diaz in his MMA debut and has called out the Stockton slugger on many occasions. The former Disney star, who's expected to make his PFL debut next year, also offered Diaz a whopping $10 million to face him in the cage.

While the Stockton slugger hasn't responded positively to Paul's offers or callouts, many believe that the two could fight in the cage sometime down the line. Given the financial success of their boxing match, which Paul won via unanimous decision, it wouldn't be surprising to see the two combat sports stars run it back in under MMA rules.

In a recent interview, former UFC star Matt Brown weighed in on a Diaz-Paul MMA fight and predicted 'The Problem Child' to win. He said:

"Jake Paul, I’m going to pick him to win. I’m going to pick him to beat Nate Diaz in MMA... [Paul] just outboxes Diaz by decision. I love Nate Diaz. I don’t want to seem like I’m putting him down. I don’t like saying it... I hope Nate Diaz wins, and I would cheer for him. I will 1,000 percent root for him." [h/t mmafighting.com]

