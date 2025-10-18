"You want to leave in the fashion that people remember" - Henry Cejudo hints his clash with Payton Talbott could mark the end of his UFC career

Henry Cejudo meets rising bantamweight Payton Talbott at UFC 323 on December 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Cejudo’s return from retirement in 2023 has not gone as planned, with three consecutive losses halting his momentum.

Ad

Now 37, the former UFC two-division champion accepts that his clash with Talbott might carry deeper implications. The UFC’s decision to match him against an unranked but fast-rising prospect suggests a clear narrative of transition within the division.

Speaking about whether this will be his retirement fight on the Pound 4 Pound podcast with Kamaru Usman, Cejudo said:

"The old generation vs. the new. I'm fighting somebody that I guess you could say that I know, somebody that's come out to learn from me. I'm fighting Payton Talbott. It's definitely a contrast of bodies and styles. Payton is a zombie. He'll come at you. He's based on pressure. I'm fighting a new-school guy... I'm fighting the guy that the UFC wants to push."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"This is pretty much my last fight... Unless I change my mind again. I'm training hard. You want to leave with a bang. You want to leave with a 'W.' You want to leave in the fashion that people remember you in. Payton's tough, dude. I can see why the UFC did this. I personally like it. I really do. I like the fact that they're going to put a young buck who's not even ranked, but is already one of the top-level guys in the world."

Ad

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below (28:35)

Ad

Henry Cejudo rules out BKFC future after final UFC bout

Henry Cejudo has made it clear that his fighting career will end inside the UFC octagon.

Cejudo, who returned from retirement in 2023, has no interest in extending his career elsewhere. While several ex-UFC fighters have joined Conor McGregor’s Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship promotion, Cejudo has firmly dismissed the idea. Speaking in an episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast with Kamaru Usman, he said:

“That’s a fu*king sport where I’m just like Jesus, bro, last resort. I’d rather get into stripping than do BKFC, bro. On my life. If all these female UFC fighters can do it, why can’t I do it?”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More