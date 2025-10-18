"You want to leave in the fashion that people remember" - Henry Cejudo hints his clash with Payton Talbott could mark the end of his UFC career

Henry Cejudo meets rising bantamweight Payton Talbott at UFC 323 on December 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Cejudo’s return from retirement in 2023 has not gone as planned, with three consecutive losses halting his momentum.
Now 37, the former UFC two-division champion accepts that his clash with Talbott might carry deeper implications. The UFC’s decision to match him against an unranked but fast-rising prospect suggests a clear narrative of transition within the division.
Speaking about whether this will be his retirement fight on the Pound 4 Pound podcast with Kamaru Usman, Cejudo said:
"The old generation vs. the new. I'm fighting somebody that I guess you could say that I know, somebody that's come out to learn from me. I'm fighting Payton Talbott. It's definitely a contrast of bodies and styles. Payton is a zombie. He'll come at you. He's based on pressure. I'm fighting a new-school guy... I'm fighting the guy that the UFC wants to push."
He added:
"This is pretty much my last fight... Unless I change my mind again. I'm training hard. You want to leave with a bang. You want to leave with a 'W.' You want to leave in the fashion that people remember you in. Payton's tough, dude. I can see why the UFC did this. I personally like it. I really do. I like the fact that they're going to put a young buck who's not even ranked, but is already one of the top-level guys in the world."
Henry Cejudo rules out BKFC future after final UFC bout
Henry Cejudo has made it clear that his fighting career will end inside the UFC octagon.
Cejudo, who returned from retirement in 2023, has no interest in extending his career elsewhere. While several ex-UFC fighters have joined Conor McGregor’s Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship promotion, Cejudo has firmly dismissed the idea. Speaking in an episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast with Kamaru Usman, he said:
“That’s a fu*king sport where I’m just like Jesus, bro, last resort. I’d rather get into stripping than do BKFC, bro. On my life. If all these female UFC fighters can do it, why can’t I do it?”
