"You want [me to] lose my money, lose my job?" - Alexandre Pantoja blasts Sean Strickland for inflammatory comments about flyweight fighters

Alexandre Pantoja is set to attempt to defend his flyweight title for the second time when he faces Steve Erceg in the main event of UFC 301 this weekend. 'The Cannibal' recently called out Sean Strickland for his comments about the flyweight division.

Speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, the flyweight champion Pantoja stated:

"Don't say that. It's crazy because people say that. You want [me to] lose my money [and] lose my job? That's so crazy. Why [would] you say that? I'm very mad when Strickland said that for women and flyweight guys. Shut your mouth. Respect my job. I put food on my table with that. You're crazy."

Pantoja continued:

"Every flyweight worked so hard for that and that's why everyone respects each other in the flyweights. It's hard [when] you see someone say bad things about us because we work hard. That's a very hard division. We need to be training 100% [of the] time. It's not just about one punch here. You need to be good in grappling, good cardio, good striking, good every time in every place."

Check out Alexandre Pantoja's comments on Sean Strickland below (starting at the 4:57 mark):

Pantoja added that the flyweight division is tough, it doesn't receive the credit it deserves due to the small frame of the fighters. He will look to become the first flyweight to win three consecutive title bouts since Demetrious Johnson won 12 in a row.

Steve Erceg claims Alexandre Pantoja is "lacking in some areas"

Steve Erceg will have the opportunity to shock the world when he challenges Alexandre Pantoja for the flyweight title in just his fourth fight in the UFC. The No.10-ranked flyweight recently weighed in on his UFC 301 opponent during an interview with Niko Pajarillo of Main Event TV, stating:

"I think he's a great champion. I was talking about being a role model and I think he's one of those people. He seems like a great dude. He really embodies determination, that sort of thing. He's walking forward, doesn't matter how tired he gets, he's gonna keep pushing. But I do think, technically, he's lacking in some areas and I'm going to exploit those areas to the best of my ability and come away as the new champion."

Check out Steve Erceg's comments on Alexandre Pantoja below (starting at the 6:29 mark):

Erceg predicted that he will finish Pantoja in the third round of their title bout this weekend. While many did not believe he deserved a title shot, he will have the opportunity to silence his detractors by capturing UFC gold.