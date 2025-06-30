"You will always be a champion" - Fans react as Charles Oliveira breaks silence following UFC 317 loss to Ilia Topuria 

Charles Oliveira recently released a statement after his heartbreaking loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 317, prompting reactions from MMA fans across the globe. Many voiced their sadness with the fight outcome, while expressing their admiration for Oliveira's octagon career.

Oliveira had the opportunity to become a two-time lightweight champion when he faced Topuria for the vacant 155-pound belt in the main event of UFC 317 this past Saturday. Unfortunately, 'do Bronx' was cracked by the Spaniard in the opening round with a devastating right-left combination which sent him crashing on the canvas.

Following his loss, Oliveira resorted to social media and offered his thoughts. He thanked everyone for their unwavering support, writing:

''It wasn’t how we wanted it to be, but for the best, I want to thank everyone for the affection and wonderful energy. God bless you all.''

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''You will always be a champion''

Another stated:

''We'll never forget that legendary title run''

Other fans wrote:

''Yesterday, today, tomorrow, forever behind you my glorious king Charles Oliveira, you’re forever gonna be my number 1, thank you for never ducking anyone and always being entertaining, god bless you and please take a huge time off, I beg''

''As a Ilia fan , I wish you all the respect in the world . Hated to see one of the most loved / humbled UFC fighters go out like that . Blessed to see you were able to make it home with your family and get up. Not the result you were expecting but we love you Charles''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @charlesdobronxs on Instagram]

Notably, it was Oliveira's first knockout loss since 2017, when Paul Felder defeated him with victious elbow strikes at UFC 218.

Ilia Topuria discusses his win over Charles Oliveira at UFC 317

After his stunning knockout victory against Charles Oliveira at UFC 317, Ilia Topuria became the first unbeaten double champion and the 10th UFC fighter to hold belts in two weight classes.

Following his win, Topuria spoke to Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA and expressed his happiness.

''It's so amazing, I don't know how to describe it with the with the simple words, feel so blessed...when I talk they think that I'm cocky and I'm overconfident and all that but in reality is that, I feel that no one can match my level of skills inside the octagon.''

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (0:17):

