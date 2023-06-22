"You will not lose" - Andrew Tate offers to train Elon Musk in MMA against "enemy" Mark Zuckerberg in light of Instagram ban

Andrew Tate has offered to train Elon Musk after the Twitter owner and Mark Zuckerberg 'agreed' to fight one another in the octagon.

Musk started the exchange between the two tech giants when he tweeted that he was open to facing the Facebook and Instagram boss in the cage. Upon finding out that Zuckerberg was willing to accept the fight, the 51-year-old Musk then suggested the pair settle their beef in Las Vegas inside an octagon.

Opting to respond on his own platform, Zuckerberg attached a screenshot of Elon Musk's tweets to his Instagram story. He responded by asking Musk to send his location, paying homage to Khabib Nurmagomedov's infamous line.

Weighing in on the 'beef' between the two business tycoons was Andrew Tate. 'Cobra' offered his services to the SpaceX CEO due to his widespread ban from all Meta services, including Facebook and Instagram. Tate tweeted:

"Meta banned me everywhere for telling the truth about vaccines. But now we can restore honour with a strike at the enemy clans leader. I will train you @elonmusk, You will not lose."

Whilst most paying attention to the story assume the drama between Musk and Zuckerberg is playful banter, the Twitter owner may consider taking Andrew Tate up on his offer.

Mark Zuckerberg is a huge MMA and UFC fan and trains regularly, which reflected in some recent victories in jiu-jitsu tournaments.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan claim infamous evidence debunks human trafficking charges

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested in December last year in Romania. The pair were accused of rape, human trafficking and conspiring to form a criminal group.

Both brothers denied all allegations and after spending months in jail were placed under house arrest whilst investigations continued.

Now, Romanian authorities believe they have collected enough evidence and have formally charged the pair for their actions.

Despite the news of the charges, Tristan Tate took to Twitter to reveal what he claims is evidence that debunks a major part of the case.

According to the Tate brothers, two of the girls claiming they were trafficked have been caught on tape lying about the situation. Tristan Tate tweeted:

"They’ve finished the 'investigation'! Progress at last. These 15 months have been hell on everybody I care about. If I were the police I’d have ended the 'investigation' after a week when the two girls were caught bragging about lying and discussing the future financial and fame benefits they would get by doing so. None the less this 'file' will now finally be in the hands of a judge."

