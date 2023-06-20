“Two girls were caught bragging about lying” - Andrew Tate’s brother claims infamous evidence debunks human trafficking allegations

Andrew Tate and his younger brother Tristan Tate have been facing accusations of rape and human trafficking since last December.

The accusations against them allege that they played leading roles in an organized crime group dedicated to exploiting women. Despite the vehement denials put forth by both Andrew Tate and his brother throughout the investigation, Romanian authorities have now reached a crucial milestone by compiling substantial evidence that has culminated in the formal charging of the Tate brothers.

Philip DeFranco 👊🏻 @PhillyD Andrew Tate has now officially been charged with rape and human trafficking in Romania after being arrested back in December of 2022, and later moved to house arrest in March.



Judge will have 60 days to look at the case files before it can be sent to trial.

In a recent development, Andrew Tate's brother has stepped forward with alleged evidence that he believes debunks the human trafficking allegations they are facing. Taking to Twitter, Tristan expressed his relief that the investigation has finally concluded, after enduring a challenging period of 15 months.

He argued that the investigation could have been swiftly closed when it came to light that the two girls involved had been caught boasting about fabricating their claims and discussing the potential financial and fame benefits they hoped to gain from doing so:

"They’ve finished the 'investigation'! Progress at last. These 15 months have been hell on everybody I care about. If I were the police I’d have ended the 'investigation' after a week when the two girls were caught bragging about lying and discussing the future financial and fame benefits they would get by doing so. None the less this 'file' will now finally be in the hands of a judge."

Check out the tweet below:

Furthermore, Tristan emphasized that this latest development signifies a crucial turning point in the legal proceedings, as the evidence will finally undergo a thorough review:

Andrew Tate's brother accuses authorities of wrongdoing

Tristan Tate has come forward with compelling accusations, asserting that he and 'Cobra' have fallen victim to a grave and unjust conspiracy orchestrated by the authorities.

Andrew Tate's younger brother stated that none of the individuals supposedly identified as victims had any legitimate connections or involvement with them, effectively refuting the allegations leveled against the Tate brothers:

"The criminal indictment states 'in 2021 they formed a gang with the purpose of kidnapping people'. The cam studio closed 4 years prior to this. Also of the 7 alleged victims (many of which are totally on our side) how many of them do you think worked for my webcam studio? 0."

He added:

"I can say things like this now. 15 months of biting my tongue."

Check out the social media posts below:

