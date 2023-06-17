“This woman looks like a frog” - Tristan Tate's Zendaya comments ignite debate about beauty standards

Andrew and Tristan Tate have become accustomed to finding themselves embroiled in controversial situations. Most recently, Tristan became a part of a Twitter conversation discussing his personal preferences regarding women and their beauty.

In the discussion, the younger Tate sibling made a comment referring to Hollywood star Zendaya as a ''frog". He tweeted:

"This is a particularly flattering photo, without makeup this woman looks like a frog. I find the girl on the right slightly more attractive."

Tristan Tate @TateTheTalisman



I find the girl on the right slightly more attractive. @lameypilled This is a particularly flattering photo, without makeup this woman looks like a frog.I find the girl on the right slightly more attractive. https://t.co/lVjlKKXfOt

Tate's remarks regarding Zendaya's appearance have sparked a spirited debate regarding societal beauty standards and the impact of such comments.

Twitter user @svblimity remarked:

"Are u aware that Zendaya is like 15 years old in the photo on the right?"

her loss @svblimity @TateTheTalisman @lameypilled are u aware that zendaya is like 15 years old in the photo on the right?

Another user @z3k3t stated:

"Finding the white one attractive is fine but saying the left one looks like a frog is a massive reach."

The initial debate expanded into a broader discussion about preferences for different races and specific beauty standards. Tristan went on and tweeted:

Tristan Tate @TateTheTalisman



Or you can accept that some people prefer blondes with blue eyes and that doesn’t make them racist?



Or you can accept that some people prefer blondes with blue eyes and that doesn't make them racist?

Your first take was very dumb. @lameypilled You can keep reposting different photos with different makeup styles all day.Or you can accept that some people prefer blondes with blue eyes and that doesn't make them racist?Your first take was very dumb.

Tristan Tate @TateTheTalisman @Texan_Jack



Blonde hair and blue eyes is a winning combo. @lameypilled I said the girl on the right anyway.Blonde hair and blue eyes is a winning combo.

Tristan Tate @TateTheTalisman



Think about it. @lameypilled The real kicker is this … do non white people who choose the girl on the left also get labeled racist? Against whites…Think about it.

Leading to reactions that accused Tristan Tate of being a racist.

Twitter user @NWolslager commented:

"I know of a certain man in 1930's germany who would agree."

Another user @ZaydSumair remarked:

"Didn’t you just say 'stop dragging women for makeup' like 2 days ago?"

@zarrahzeezaidah called out Tristan Tate over his preference:

"U prefer white blond women with blue eyes🤷‍♀️others prefer their women mix race etc As a woman I dont care abt race,I need intelligence,personality but i prefer men with beards,a nice butt,not chubby,see I'm not against overweights I just prefer mine to be slim and also a bit build."

zee @zarrahzeezaidah @TateTheTalisman @lameypilled U prefer white blond women with blue eyes🤷‍♀️others prefer their women mix race etc As a woman I dont care abt race,I need intelligence,personality but i prefer men with beards,a nice butt,not chubby,see I'm not against overweights I just prefer mine to be slim and also a bit build

Check out some more reactions below:

chubnrub @chubbnrub @TateTheTalisman @Texan_Jack

Sydney would still be the more beautiful of the two even if she had brown hair brown eyes and Zendaya was a blue eyed blonde. @lameypilled Low Iq take.Sydney would still be the more beautiful of the two even if she had brown hair brown eyes and Zendaya was a blue eyed blonde.

Alex L. @TheFreePouel @TateTheTalisman @lameypilled Always funny when its racist because you just have different tastes, what a clown post

Tristan Tate stands by brother Andrew Tate after controversy over a Quran photo

Amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding a photograph involving the Quran, Tristan Tate has emerged as a staunch supporter of his brother, Andrew Tate.

In a show of solidarity, the younger Tate sibling has publicly come forward to defend his brother's actions. Tristan draws upon their shared history of facing imprisonment in Romania:

"When in prison my brother kept the Quran sitting on the empty top bunk at all times. I had many books in the cell scattered around but he ensured the Quran was elevated above them all. It actually upsets me to see 'Muslims' attack him, I know how very hard he tries."

Check out the social media post below:

Tristan Tate @TateTheTalisman When in prison my brother kept the Quran sitting on the empty top bunk at all times.



I had many books in the cell scattered around but he ensured the Quran was elevated above them all.



I had many books in the cell scattered around but he ensured the Quran was elevated above them all.

It actually upsets me to see "Muslims" attack him, I know how very hard he tries. When in prison my brother kept the Quran sitting on the empty top bunk at all times.I had many books in the cell scattered around but he ensured the Quran was elevated above them all.It actually upsets me to see "Muslims" attack him, I know how very hard he tries.

