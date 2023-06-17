“This woman looks like a frog” - Tristan Tate's Zendaya comments ignite debate about beauty standards

Andrew and Tristan Tate have become accustomed to finding themselves embroiled in controversial situations. Most recently, Tristan became a part of a Twitter conversation discussing his personal preferences regarding women and their beauty.
In the discussion, the younger Tate sibling made a comment referring to Hollywood star Zendaya as a ''frog". He tweeted:
"This is a particularly flattering photo, without makeup this woman looks like a frog. I find the girl on the right slightly more attractive."
Tate's remarks regarding Zendaya's appearance have sparked a spirited debate regarding societal beauty standards and the impact of such comments.
Twitter user @svblimity remarked:
"Are u aware that Zendaya is like 15 years old in the photo on the right?"
Another user @z3k3t stated:
"Finding the white one attractive is fine but saying the left one looks like a frog is a massive reach."
The initial debate expanded into a broader discussion about preferences for different races and specific beauty standards. Tristan went on and tweeted:
Leading to reactions that accused Tristan Tate of being a racist.
Twitter user @NWolslager commented:
"I know of a certain man in 1930's germany who would agree."
Another user @ZaydSumair remarked:
"Didn’t you just say 'stop dragging women for makeup' like 2 days ago?"
@zarrahzeezaidah called out Tristan Tate over his preference:
"U prefer white blond women with blue eyes🤷♀️others prefer their women mix race etc As a woman I dont care abt race,I need intelligence,personality but i prefer men with beards,a nice butt,not chubby,see I'm not against overweights I just prefer mine to be slim and also a bit build."
Tristan Tate stands by brother Andrew Tate after controversy over a Quran photo
Amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding a photograph involving the Quran, Tristan Tate has emerged as a staunch supporter of his brother, Andrew Tate.
In a show of solidarity, the younger Tate sibling has publicly come forward to defend his brother's actions. Tristan draws upon their shared history of facing imprisonment in Romania:
"When in prison my brother kept the Quran sitting on the empty top bunk at all times. I had many books in the cell scattered around but he ensured the Quran was elevated above them all. It actually upsets me to see 'Muslims' attack him, I know how very hard he tries."
