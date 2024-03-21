"You have my word" - Shakur Stevenson and Ryan Garcia exchanged words after latter agreed to fight him following Devin Haney fight

Ryan Garcia is set to take on Devin Haney on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in what will be their seventh meeting overall, albeit their first one in a professional setting.

Recently, Garcia got into a heated argument with none other than Shakur Stevenson. The two were recorded going at each other on a Twitter Space soundbyte, which was later re-shared by boxing journalist, Michael Benson.

Benson took to X and shared an excerpt from their conversation alongside a caption which read:

"Ryan Garcia and Shakur Stevenson going at it on a Twitter space today as Garcia agrees to fight Shakur after Devin Haney: "If I don't get the rematch with Gervonta Davis, you have my word, we'll fight."

Ryan Garcia was complementary of Stevenson, but said that he was missing "something." He can be heard saying:

"Bro, you're skillful bro, but you're missing something and you know it. I'm just keeping it real."

Shakur Stevenson, meanwhile, kept repeating that he was "the truth" and that he was "the best fighter" that Garcia had "ever been in the ring with." He then went on to ask Garcia to give him his "word" that he would fight him, regardless of the outcome of the Haney-Garcia bout. To this, Ryan Garcia replied by saying:

"If I don't get the rematch with Tank, I'll do it. You have my word. If I don't get the rematch with Tank, we'll fight. You have my word."

Ryan Garcia issues tweet challenging Gervonta Davis

In a recent expletive-laden tweet, Ryan Garcia challenged former opponent Gervonta 'Tank' Davis, with the stipulation that this time, they would fight at 140 pounds.

Their first fight took place at a catchweight of 136 pounds, with a strict rehydration clause that prevented Garcia from weighing more than 146 pounds on fight night. The fight played out in Davis' favor, as he stopped 'KingRy' with a body shot in round 7.

Garcia took to X to demand a rematch, writing:

"But for real if your weird ass wants to fight at 140 shut the f**k up and fight stop f**king running around like a b***h and fight forreal. I’m out here fighting for the 140 pound title he out here kissing dudes and Loving on P diddy wtf is his problem."

