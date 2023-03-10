Ryan Garcia told the press that there is a rehydration clause in place for his fight against Gervonta Davis and a weight limit for when he enters the ring.

Garcia spoke with Boxingscene.com and revealed that he cannot weigh more than 146 lbs when he steps into the ring for the 12-rounder on fight night, 10 more than the contracted catch-weight of 136 pounds. ‘KingRy’ said this in the interview:

“I don’t think it’s gonna be a problem, because I don’t like to gain that much weight anyways after the weigh-ins. I pretty much walk around in the ring at 148, so 146 won’t be too much different.”

Garcia agreed to fight at a catch-weight of 136 lbs for the clash against ‘Tank.’ The unbeaten fighter usually fights at 140 lbs or junior welterweight, as he did in his last fight. Gervonta Davis has also fought previously at junior welterweight in his past three fights but has negotiated with Garcia to come down to a lower weight for this fight.

Oscar De La Hoya, who promotes Ryan Garcia, spoke of the rehydration clause and its effects:

“No concern whatsoever, Both fighters are professionals. Both fighters have been waiting for this fight for a long time, and so the fact that they’ve already been training, the weight is down on Ryan Garcia, on Tank Davis. They’re professionals, so there’s no issue whatsoever. It’s sometimes standard to have some kind of clause like that in the contract, but we strongly feel that both fighters will have no issue whatsoever.”

Ryan Garcia says it’s time for Gervonta Davis to get "knocked out"

Ryan Garcia vs. Emmanuel Tagoe

Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) has proclaimed that he will be the one to give Davis his first-ever stoppage loss in their fight on April 22 in Las Vegas. In his last two fights, Garcia stopped Olympic gold medalist Luke Campbell in the seventh round and former champion Javier Fortuna in round six. The 24-year-old fighter spoke about the fight and why he thinks he will knock ‘Tank’ Davis out in an interview with BoxingScene:

“This is the super fight of the year, boxing needs to return to the best fighting the best, and I’m bringing back that hype, that glamor, and a new generation of fans to this beautiful sport. Tank is shorter than me, slower than me, older than me, and he knows it. He’s been ducking me for months, but now he’s all out of excuses. It’s time for him to get knocked out.”

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia will take place on April 22 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, live on Showtime and DAZN pay-per-view.

Check out the pre-fight press conference highlights below:

