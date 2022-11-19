Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis confirmed for 2023 

The highly anticipated grudge match between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis has been confirmed for 2023.

The two have been trading shots at each other and have been quite vocal about their disregard for each other for a while now. Thankfully for fans, after years of seeing these two trade blows online, the two will enter the squared circle in the first half of 2023. Both Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis took to social media to announce the same as well.

Take a look at what Garcia had to say below:

"I’m so pumped this fight is finally in place — I want it more than anything right now. I’ve put in the work, I’m at the prime of my career, and I know I’m going to be the biggest boxer in the world. That legacy starts today"

RYAN GARCIA @RyanGarcia I’m so pumped this fight is finally in place — I want it more than anything right now. I’ve put in the work, I’m at the prime of my career, and I know I’m going to be the biggest boxer in the world. That legacy starts today🥊 I’m so pumped this fight is finally in place — I want it more than anything right now. I’ve put in the work, I’m at the prime of my career, and I know I’m going to be the biggest boxer in the world. That legacy starts today🥊 https://t.co/6Hv5y3hwMY

Interestingly, Gervonta Davis is set to fight once before taking on Garcia. While suggesting that he will return to the boxing ring on January 7th and then take on 'KingRy,' Davis said:

"I’ll be back in the ring Jan 7 stay tuned for more details! After that it’s me and Ryan! DONE DEAL!!!!!!!!!!!!! TELL EM GET THE BRINKS TRUCK READY MF!!!!!!!!"

Take a look at Davis' Instagram post below:

Can Ryan Garcia beat Gervonta Davis?

As mentioned earlier, Garcia and 'Tank' have had a long-running rivalry. With the fight signed to take place in 2023, let's assess how the fight could potentially play out.

'Tank' is arguably the hardest-hitting lightweight in the world. This could prove to be really problematic for Ryan Garcia, who seems to be rather open to counter punches. 'KingRy' has fought through a lot of adversities over the last couple of years and definitely knows how to overcome his mental obstacles.

But that isn't something one could solely count on while taking on the likes of Gervonta Davis. That said, on paper the odds seem to be stacked against Garcia. However, it would be interesting to see how the fight plays out when the two get inside the squared circle.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how! https://sportskeeda.typeform.com/to/BR2mN5bd

Poll : 0 votes