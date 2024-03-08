"Young clowns wanting to fight finished old men" - Fans react to Manny Pacquiao vs. Conor Benn face-off after Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson announcement

Manny Pacquiao and Conor Benn faced off with a generational clash, drawing the ire of some.

Boxing journalist Michael Benson shared a clip on his X account, @MichaelBensonn, with the footage of the teased bout captioned:

"‼️ Manny Pacquiao vs Conor Benn face-off as it’s confirmed they’re in talks to fight in Saudi Arabia next… [🎥 @MatchroomBoxing ]"

With the recent Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul announcement eliciting a massive wave of criticisms, some interpreted this Pacquiao and Benn fight idea as being similar. If that Pacquiao vs. Benn fight were to go down, it would pit a 45-year-old fighter against a 27-year-old combatant.

Multiple combat sports enthusiasts on X sounded off about this potential prizefight and did not seem enthused about these two signing on any dotted line eventually.

@ItsTheD0n said:

"Today is the worse day in boxing , announcements of young clowns wanting to fight finished old men 🤦🏾‍♂️"

@Xcellent78 stated:

"Will Conor Benn ever be in a proper fight, joke of a fighter, him and Eddie keep telling us he’s going to but never happens"

@rohanbargir quipped,

"Conor benn fighting a retired fighter to make a name is funny"

Check out the Pacquiao and Benn faceoff clip teasing a possible fight below

Manny Pacquiao teasing a return to the ring

It seems like the legendary former multi-weight division world champion has put out a few ideas for his return to the sweet science.

The Philippines native pursued a bid at the Paris Olympics, which did not pan out. Pacquiao was hindered by the International Olympic Committee age limit of 40 for would-be boxers in the games.

The prospect of a Conor McGregor bout has been batted around for Pacquiao on and off for years now. It seems like some discourse on the bout has been rekindled in recent times. The former dual division UFC champion stated on a live video session via Instagram stories the other day that this bout with 'PacMan' could happen as early as December in Saudi Arabia.

There was also some teasing done about a Floyd Mayweather rematch as Manny Pacquiao called out his former dance partner for a sequel live in the Rizin ring. It would seem like Benn would be the return opponent for Pacquiao based on these recent happenings, but again, nothing has been signed or officially confirmed. Manny Pacquiao last fought in August 2021 in a unanimous decision loss to Yordenis Ugas.