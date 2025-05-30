"Your career is built on handouts" - Arman Tsarukyan claps back at Paddy Pimblett over savage Justin Gaethje callout snub

Arman Tsarukyan recently took aim at Paddy Pimblett after the Englishman made comments about him when calling out Justin Gaethje. Tsarukyan didn't hold back as he dismissed Pimblett as being somebody that has been handed opportunities.

The ongoing beef between Tsarukyan and Pimblett gained steam after the latter had choice words for the No.1-ranked lightweight following his win over Michael Chandler. 'The Baddy' added more fuel to the fire by expressing interest in returning to the octagon when the UFC hosts their annual Abu Dhabi pay-per-view event.

Pimblett noted that he would prefer fighting Gaethje rather than Tsarukyan and took a jibe at the latter's fighting style as being the reason why.

The comments caught Tsarukyan's attention, who fired off a response by sharing his own thoughts on Pimblett.

'Akhalkalakets' mentioned that 'The Baddy' can't back up his trash talk and had only received opportunities because he is well liked by the UFC brass. He wrote:

"It was obvious you were talking trash with zero intention of backing it up. Your UFC career is built on handouts, hype, and shortcuts to the top."

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's post directed toward Paddy Pimblett below:

What did Paddy Pimblett say about Arman Tsarukyan?

Paddy Pimblett wasn't too complimentary when sharing his thoughts on Arman Tsarukyan as he basically implied that he is a boring fighter.

Championship Rounds posted a quote from Pimblett's latest conversation with BBC Sport, where he mentioned that there is no interest in seeing Tsarukyan fight.

With that in mind, he believes fighting another top contender like Justin Gaethje would lead him on the right path to a UFC title shot:

"No one [cares] about [Tsarukyan] and people actually want to watch Gaethje fight. People know it'll be an exciting fight, me versus Gaethje. Tsarukyan, he's just another tool... It's just me and Gaethje. One win away and I'll be fighting for the belt."

Check out Championship Rounds' post featuring Paddy Pimblett's comments regarding Arman Tsarukyan below:

