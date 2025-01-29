"Your case has merit" - Chael Sonnen reacts to cab company facing anti-discrimination lawsuit after driver allegedly rejected plus-sized passenger

Chael Sonnen has addressed the situation surrounding a major U.S.-headquartered ridesharing organization reportedly facing an anti-discrimination lawsuit after allegedly rejecting a plus-sized passenger. Sonnen suggested that the case, filed by an American hip-hop artist, has merit.

Per the New York Post, Detroit-based rapper Dank Demoss (aka Dajua Blanding) filed a lawsuit against American ridesharing giant Lyft after an incident in Detroit. Demoss, who'd previously asserted that she weighed 489 pounds, posted footage to Instagram featuring her conversation with a person who was seated inside a car.

Apparently, the individual was a Lyft driver who'd arrived in a Mercedes-Benz sedan in response to Demoss ordering a ride. He apologized to her and refused to allow her in, explaining that his car's tires would be unable to handle her weight.

The driver implied he'd previously had a similar experience with a plus-sized passenger, which is why he was canceling the ride. He reportedly advised her to order an XL vehicle instead. The Toronto Sun reported that Lyft issued an apology to Demoss.

Watch the footage in Demoss' Instagram post below:

The case has gained considerable attention in America's socio-political discourse. FOX 5 NY reported that Demoss has procured the services of lawyers Jonathan Marko and Zach Runyan.

In an interview with FOX 2 Detroit, Demoss recounted ordering the Lyft ride to travel to a Detroit Lions watch party. She claimed that the driver made disapproving facial gestures upon seeing her. Demoss reaffirmed that he told her his vehicle didn't have enough room and his tires couldn't handle her weight, so he couldn't let her in.

Her attorney, Jonathan Marko, underscored that weight is a protected characteristic under Michigan state law. As such, Demoss is suing Lyft on grounds of weight-related discrimination.

Watch Demoss and her legal team discuss the topic below:

The FOX 2 Detroit report indicated that other plus-sized persons were coming forward with similar allegations.

Taking to X, MMA personality Chael Sonnen discussed the issue. Responding to a tweet featuring a video from Demoss' conversation with FOX 2, Sonnen wrote:

"Your lawyer might be a goof, but your case has merit. What happened was rude, and I wish it hadn't occurred. Your suit may not target the driver or LYFT; it could be against the manufacturer. If the manual mentions a payload you exceeded, the driver's hands are clean. Look deeper—this is untested and intriguing."

Chael Sonnen on a potentially significant element in Dank Demoss' anti-discrimination lawsuit against Lyft

UFC fighter-turned-analyst Chael Sonnen is known to be one of the most eloquent conversationalists in MMA history. Renowned for his sense of humor, 'The Bad Guy' is also known to often expound upon matters of socio-political significance in the U.S.

In another tweet concerning the Dank Demoss vs. Lyft lawsuit, Chael Sonnen notably alluded to a much-debated element at play -- the policy of ride-sharing companies like Lyft and Uber, whereby they reserve the right to deny a ride to a passenger due to potential safety concerns.

Disagreeing with an X user over that factor in Demoss' case against Lyft, Chael Sonnen posted:

"Noway. He stated his reasons and safety wasn't part of the decision."

