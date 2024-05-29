“Your growth is limitless” - Mikey Musumeci trains with Brandon Moreno anew ahead of ONE 167 super fight against Gabriel Sousa

Mikey Musumeci is putting on the final polish in his game plan, and he tasked one important fighter to help him iron out whatever wrinkle is left in his arsenal. The reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion once again rolled with former UFC flyweight world champion Brandon Moreno in his home city of Las Vegas ahead of ONE 167.

Musumeci, who's been utterly perfect in ONE Championship, will face old tormentor Gabriel Sousa in a bantamweight submission grappling match on June 7 at Impact Arena.

Less than a couple of weeks before his Bangkok showdown, Musumeci trained with Moreno at Faito Tamashii Combat Club in Nevada.

Mikey Musumeci wrote on his Instagram Story:

"Amazing training today con mi Hermano @theassassinbaby I really appreciate his help for my next match and @dallyboy for all his wrestling instruction and help 😭🙏."

He added:

"When you have a room with energy like this with everyone eager to learn and help each other get better and have fun, your growth is limitless!!! And so grateful to my best friend and brother @ftcclv helping me so much every day ❤️. TAMO AQUI PERROS !!!"

Musumeci and Moreno have been working together on and off ahead of ONE 167 as 'Darth Rigatoni's' main training camp is at BJJ legend Ruben 'Cobrinha' Charles' gym in Los Angeles.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Mikey Musumeci wraps up training camp with BJJ legend 'Cobrinha' Charles

Mikey Musumeci is ready to avenge his loss to Gabriel Sousa.

Earlier this week, Musumeci revealed he's wrapped up his training camp under the tutelage of 12-time BJJ world champion Rubens 'Cobrinha' Charles ahead of ONE 167.

Musumeci wrote on Instagram how fast-paced it was learning under 'Cobrinha' and how excited he is to show the fans what he learned under the BJJ legend:

"We worked really hard and are so excited to show you guys what we have been developing, and also to learn what we need to do more of (the main reason I compete!) Jiu-jitsu isn't about titles or wins for us, it's about constant evolution, constant improvements in our jiu-jitsu. The wins and titles are an indirect result of our focus!"

