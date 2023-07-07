"Your mom would be disappointed" - When Israel Adesanya unleashed scathing attack on Jon Jones for bizarre life outside the octagon

Whilst Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones may have recently squashed their beef, there was a time the two legitamately hated each other and reguarly launched personal attacks.

The beef between the two MMA stars started back in 2018 as Adesanya began raising his stock in the UFC. Jones' didn't appreciate being compared to the middleweight fighter and thus began their war of words.

Following a back-and-forth period between 2018 and 2020, their rivarly escalated further than themselves as both men opted to fire shots at the other's family. It started when 'Bones' claimed that Adesanya's father would not want to see them fight one another.

Jon Jones tweeted:

"I'm curious to hear what his father tells him when he asks about fighitng me. I wonder if his father believe's he's ready? Eugene definitely doesn't."

Irked by the tweet, Israel Adesanya went to a dark place by referring to Jones' criminal past as well as bringing up his mother, who passed away in 2017. 'The Last Stylebender' claimed that Jones' mother would be disappointed in him.

He responded:

"My pops already told me how I'd beat you. Trust me he knows. Your mom would be disappointed in who you've become."

The Nigerian-New Zealander then opted to fire another shot at Jon Jones by responding yet again. This time, he directly referenced Jones' hit-and-run felony involving a pregnant woman.

He said:

"So to get ahead of all the bullsh*t coming. My statement below. Lol if Jones has this much knowledge about the fight game and fame game he woulda known not to run back to the car to get the money and coke. Dumb*ss."

Check out all the tweets here:

Ariel Helwani reacts to Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya squashing their beef

Earlier this week, Israel Adesanya shared a video of him meeting up with Jon Jones. The pair were in good spirits throughout and have later admitted that life's too short to hold grudges.

Watch the video here:

The video went viral and the MMA community has been reacting to the wholesome moment between the two UFC stars. Ariel Helwani even jumped in on the good vibes, admitting the video "warmed" his heart:

"The @stylebender x @JonnyBones video has really warmed my heart. I've watched it about 20 times. This is the kind of wholesome content we need on any social platform."

