"Your priorities are mixed up" - When Jake Paul accused Conor McGregor of cheating on his wife

Jake Paul took his online rivalry with UFC star Conor McGregor to another level in July when he accused 'Notorious' of spending more time cheating on his wife than fighting in the UFC octagon.

The YouTuber turned boxer ripped into Conor McGregor in response to the Irishman's tweets where he called Paul a "nobody" and a "flop." Taking to social media, Jake Paul accused McGregor of using Trenbolone steroids and claimed that the UFC star is unfaithful to his partner. Here's what 'The Problem Child' wrote:

"Conor, Conor, Conor. You’re more active on Twitter than you are in the octagon. Stop taking Trenbolone and start taking fights. You’re more actively cheating on your wife than you are in the octagon. Your priorities are mixed up. Put down the bottle and get back to fighting."

Paul continued:

"You haven’t won a fight in five f***ing years and the last time you did was against [Donald] 'Cowboy' Cerrone, who hasn’t won a fight against anyone since fighting you."

Paul also compared the financial success the two had early in their respective careers. The social media star stated that Conor McGregor only made $150,000 in his 18th pro-MMA bout, where the Irishman scored a first-round TKO win over Dustin Poirier in September 2014. Paul compared it to his fifth pro-boxing match, which earned him $15 million.

'The Problem Child' also bragged about the pay-per-view buys for his boxing showdowns against Nate Robinson, Ben Askren, and Tyron Woodley. By contrast, Paul said that McGregor didn't earn anything from his fighting career for being inactive.

Watch Paul's response to McGregor below:

How did the rivalry between Conor McGregor and Jake Paul begin?

Conor McGregor and Jake Paul have been involved in an online back-and-forth for a long time now. It all started when 'The Problem Child' defeated former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in their rematch last December.

The internet personality subsequently called out the likes of Kamaru Usman, Nate Diaz, and Jorge Masvidal along with the Irish star.

Both McGregor and Paul have since exchanged numerous insults on social media. The Cleveland native seems ambitious about a future bout with McGregor and is confident that it will be a massive pay-view-view draw. However, 'Notorious' hasn't shown much interest in fighting 'The Problem Child'.

As of this time, a fight between the two doesn't look like a possibility in the foreseeable future. Conor McGregor is currently in the Dominican Republic to complete filming duties for his role in the remake of the classic 1980s action film 'Road House'. The Irishman is expected to make his UFC return next year and has aspirations to become the first-ever three-division champion in the promotion.

Paul, meanwhile, is gearing up for his next boxing showdown against former UFC middleweight kingpin Anderson Silva. The fight is set to go down on October 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

