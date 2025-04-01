Yousri Belgaroui drops behind-the-scenes training footage with Alex Pereira in Australia 

Yousri Belgaroui, a former opponent turned training partner of Alex Pereira, recently shared a post on his official Instagram page that showed behind-the-scenes footage of himself training with 'Poatan' and his team in Australia.

Ad

Belgaroui and Pereira share a lengthy fight history as the two locked horns with each other three times at Glory Kickboxing. The 'Baby Face Assasin' won the first fight via a dominant unanimous decision victory but 'Poatan' was able to avenge his loss as he won the second fight via doctor's stoppage and also won the third fight with a brutal right hook knockout of Belgaroui.

The fierce rivals turned into teammates after Belgaroui transitioned to MMA and was invited by 'Poatan' to train together at Glover Teixeira's gym, helping him get to face Israel Adesanya at UFC 281. The two former kickboxers have now buried the hatchet as Belgaroui continues training with Pereira at Texeira's gym.

Ad

Trending

Belgaroui shared his recent training footage with 'Poatan' on Instagram where the two can be seen training and sparring with each other, while also enjoying fine outdoor adventures in Australia. He captioned the post:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Yousri Belgaroui's post below:

Ad

Alex Pereira got slammed by Daniel Cormier for traveling to Australia for UFC 312

Earlier this year, former two-division UFC champ Daniel Cormier slammed Alex Pereira for deciding to travel to Australia and corner Sean Strickland against Dricus du Plessis.

Cormier posted a video on his YouTube channel, mentioning that Pereira took a "dangerous" risk by traveling halfway across the world before his title fight against Magomed Ankalev at UFC 313. Cormier said:

Ad

"What we do know is that Alex Pereira is going to be fighting a guy who could be his most formidable opponent because of the style. But what we also have to take into effect is that Pereira feels that his relationship with Strickland is so strong that he is willing to travel accross the world to corner him. To me, it seems dangerous"

Ad

Check out Daniel Cormier's words below (12:56):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.