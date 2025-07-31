  • home icon
  Youssef Assouik ready to switch up his style against Rungrawee at ONE Fight Night 34: "I'm ready for everything"

Youssef Assouik ready to switch up his style against Rungrawee at ONE Fight Night 34: "I'm ready for everything"

By James De Rozario
Published Jul 31, 2025 12:24 GMT
(From left) Youssef Assouik and Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong. [Images courtesy from ONE Championship]
(From left) Youssef Assouik and Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

Youssef Assouik is prepared to showcase his tactical versatility when he faces dangerous Thai striker Rungrawee 'Legatron' Sitsongpeenong in lightweight Muay Thai action at ONE Fight Night 34 this Friday, Aug. 1.

The 30-year-old former WMC world champion has studied his opponent extensively, developing multiple tactical approaches for their encounter inside Bangkok's legendary venue this week.

"I know he's a southpaw. So I have to focus on his left hand and left leg. I fight in both stances. I am a southpaw, and I'm orthodox. So I can fight him southpaw against southpaw or orthodox against southpaw. I'm ready for everything," Youssef Assouik told ONE Championship ahead of fight night.
His ability to switch seamlessly between orthodox and southpaw stances should give him a significant tactical advantage against Rungrawee's traditional southpaw approach. Moreover, the Danish-Moroccan standout has plenty of knockout power if the Thai leaves himself open in proximity.

Assouik promises to bring a more aggressive version of himself after growing accustomed to ONE Championship's signature four-ounce gloves following his promotional debut victory over Sinsamut Klinmee.

What's at stake for Youssef Assouik at ONE Fight Night 34

This contest represents far more than just Assouik's sophomore outing on the grandest stage of combat sports.

An impressive victory for the striking sensation over the proven Thai veteran could position him perfectly for a shot at the coveted ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title.

With reigning champion Regian Eersel defending his crown against George Jarvis in the evening's main event, all eyes will be on their scheduled three-round matchup.

A dominant performance against Rungrawee would send a clear message that he belongs among the elite in the weight bracket.

The complete ONE Fight Night 34 card will be available live in U.S. primetime for free to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada this Friday, Aug. 1.

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Edited by Aziel Karthak
