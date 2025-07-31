Youssef Assouik vows to put the pace on Rungrawee at ONE Fight Night 34: “I will be more aggressive”

Youssef Assouik of Denmark and Morocco is out to prove that he is the next big thing in ONE Championship's talent-stacked lightweight Muay Thai division.The 6-foot-3 striker already left quite an impression when he bested former ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee in his promotional debut last year.Now, Assouik wants to build on that momentum and secure another massive win against respected veteran Rungrawee “Legatron” Sitsongpeenong this Friday at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video inside 'The Mecca of Muay Thai' Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite winning his first foray in the home of martial arts, Assouik remains unsatisfied and wants to score a decisive finish in his sophomore outing against his Thai counterpart. The 30-year-old told ONE in his pre-event interview:&quot;This time I will change my style. I will be more aggressive. Last time, I moved a lot to check how much damage I can get from the small gloves and everything. But this time, my plan is to be a more aggressive Youssef.&quot;ONE Fight Night 34 will air live in U.S. primetime on Aug. 1, free for Prime Video subscribers in North AmericaYoussef Assouik sees nothing out of the ordinary in RungraweeWith over 200 career bouts to his name, Rungrawee has proven to be one of the most experienced mainstays in the promotion's lightweight ranks.Still, Youssef Assouik remains unbothered by 'Legatron's' experience edge, especially since they're fighting in four-ounce gloves. He told ONE:&quot;To be honest, he’s not the biggest opponent I have faced. I have faced a lot of bigger names. But with small gloves, you never know what’s going to happen.&quot;Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the latest updates about ONE Fight Night 34. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post