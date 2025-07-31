  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Youssef Assouik vows to put the pace on Rungrawee at ONE Fight Night 34: “I will be more aggressive”

Youssef Assouik vows to put the pace on Rungrawee at ONE Fight Night 34: “I will be more aggressive”

By Ted Razon
Published Jul 31, 2025 12:33 GMT
Youssef Assouik (L) and Rungrawee (R) | Image by ONE Championship
Youssef Assouik (left) and Rungrawee (right) [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

Youssef Assouik of Denmark and Morocco is out to prove that he is the next big thing in ONE Championship's talent-stacked lightweight Muay Thai division.

Ad

The 6-foot-3 striker already left quite an impression when he bested former ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee in his promotional debut last year.

Now, Assouik wants to build on that momentum and secure another massive win against respected veteran Rungrawee “Legatron” Sitsongpeenong this Friday at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video inside 'The Mecca of Muay Thai' Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Despite winning his first foray in the home of martial arts, Assouik remains unsatisfied and wants to score a decisive finish in his sophomore outing against his Thai counterpart. The 30-year-old told ONE in his pre-event interview:

"This time I will change my style. I will be more aggressive. Last time, I moved a lot to check how much damage I can get from the small gloves and everything. But this time, my plan is to be a more aggressive Youssef."
Ad

ONE Fight Night 34 will air live in U.S. primetime on Aug. 1, free for Prime Video subscribers in North America

Youssef Assouik sees nothing out of the ordinary in Rungrawee

With over 200 career bouts to his name, Rungrawee has proven to be one of the most experienced mainstays in the promotion's lightweight ranks.

Still, Youssef Assouik remains unbothered by 'Legatron's' experience edge, especially since they're fighting in four-ounce gloves. He told ONE:

Ad
"To be honest, he’s not the biggest opponent I have faced. I have faced a lot of bigger names. But with small gloves, you never know what’s going to happen."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the latest updates about ONE Fight Night 34.

About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Aziel Karthak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications