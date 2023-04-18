YouTube boxer challenges entire WWE roster, slanders 'phony, con artist' Logan Paul at Creator Clash

YouTube boxer Nathan Barnett, aka 'Dad', has called out the entire WWE roster following his win over AB Starkilla at Creator Clash.

Following his second win inside the boxing ring, the 42-year-old revealed that he has been contacted by WWE twice. He also suggested that he still has a signed WWE contract with him, but the contract hasn't been acted upon yet.

While suggesting that half of the WWE roster knew him during the post-fight interview, Nathan Barnett said:

"I would like to call out the entire company of the WWE. If you know me and you've been watching me for 20 years on YouTube then you'll know the WWE sent me a signed contract twice. I still have that contract signed. Triple H knows me, Vince McMahon knows me, half the roster knows me. They've been dancing around me for 10 years and I'm not waiting any more."

Further during the interview, 'Dad' also took sly digs at Logan Paul while calling out Seth Rollins. He said:

"So Seth Rollins, you want to go toe to toe with a phoney YouTuber, a con artist? How about you go toe to toe with a boxer, a YouTuber from the original days, who actually wins his fights? I'll be waiting for you at the front doors of your training facility until you answer."

Watch the video below:

Creator Clash 2: Full card results

Almost a year after its first event, Creator Clash returned with its second event this past weekend. The card was headlined by Alex Wassabi and iDubbbz and had a total of 12 fights.

Alex Wassabi returned to the boxing ring for the first time since beating KSI's younger brother Deji. While Wassabi was expected to have problems against someone like iDubbbz, he somehow managed to get the better of him. He showed far superior boxing skills and ended up winning the bout via majority decision.

Full card results:

Alex Wassabi defeated iDubbbz via majority decision

John Ranadall Hennigan defeated Harley Morenstein via Round 3 TKO

CrankGameplays defeated Leonheart via Round 2 TKO

Michelle Khare defeated Adrea Botez via unanimous decision

Arin Hanson defeated Jarvis Johnson via Round 2 TKO

Hayley Sharpe defeated Marisha Ray via unanimous decision

Myth defeated Hundar via Round 1 TKO

Alanah Pearce defeated Mika via split decision

William Haynes defeated Chris Ray Gun via Round 2 TKO

Dad defeated AB Ayad “Starkilla” via Round 1 TKO

Jaelaray defeated Abelina Sabrina via unanimous decision

Jack Manifold defeated Dakota Olave via unanimous decision

