YouTuber to Olympian? Jake Paul joins forces with USA Boxing for 2024 Paris Olympics, role and impact revealed

It appears as though Jake Paul has joined forces with USA Boxing for the 2024 Paris Olympics, which takes place this upcoming summer.

According to ESPN, 'The Problem Child' will be working to generate more exposure for the Olympic boxing team on his social media accounts. It was reported that he will be traveling to Paris and use his large following to help promote the sport and hopefully gain more popularity for the boxers representing USA Boxing at the Olympics.

USA Boxing's Executive Director praised Jake Paul in a statement for his meteoric rise in popularity since beginning his journey as a professional boxer. He mentioned that he is hopeful the YouTuber-turned-boxer will serve as a great mentor for the younger boxers and share advice on growing their brand:

"Jake's mentorship will be a vital resource to the young athletes on Team USA to ensure they capitalize on building brand IP as they get the opportunity to perform on the biggest stage in the world at the most iconic contest in history: the Olympics." [h/t ESPN]

Jake Paul also shared his thoughts on what partnering with USA Boxing for the 2024 Paris Olympics means to him. He mentioned that he is grateful for the opportunity and is committed to ensuring that the athletes are rewarded for their hard work, saying:

"I'm honored to help bring awareness to USA Boxing and mentor these young, inspiring athletes as they fight for gold. Anyone who works hard enough to receive the honor to represent Team USA at the Olympics deserves a platform, so I'm looking forward to getting down to business in Colorado Springs with Coach [Billy] Walsh and the rest of Team USA." [h/t ESPN]

It will be interesting to see how big of an impact Jake Paul and his following will have on USA Boxing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Tweet regarding Paul's partnership with USA Boxing

Jake Paul earns knockout win over Andre August

Jake Paul extended his winning streak this past Friday as he earned a devastating knockout win over Andre August after dropping him with a perfectly timed uppercut.

'The Problem Child' has received criticism throughout his boxing career so far as he has competed primarily against former UFC fighters. He took a different approach and went the traditional boxing route by fighting another pro boxer with a similar record.

Expand Tweet