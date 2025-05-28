"Yuki champion" - Fans play matchmaker, clamor for massive super-fights for Japanese sensation Yuki Yoza in ONE Championship

After making a thunderous debut in ONE Championship nearly a week ago, Yuki Yoza has quickly become one of the most closely watched strikers under the promotion's banner.

To keep the buzz going, the world's largest martial arts organization recently took to Instagram to ask fans who they want to see the Japanese striking phenom face next, following his dominant performance against Elbrus Osmanov at ONE Friday Fights 109 last May 23.

The poll featured a high-profile lineup of potential opponents such as reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty, current flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9, ex-bantamweight kickboxing ruler Petchtanong Petchfergus, former flyweight kickboxing titleholder Ilias Ennahachi, and Chinese sensation Wei Rui.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Fan votes have been pouring across the board, with no clear frontrunner as each name brings its own intrigue to a potential clash with Yoza.

One particularly intriguing matchup being floated is against Superlek in a bantamweight bout under kickboxing rules.

A commenter said:

"Superlek 🇹🇭 vs. Yuki Yoza 🇯🇵 (Bantamweight Kickboxing Super-Fight)"

Another compelling option is Petchtanong, who has been on a redemption arc since delivering a knockout win over Alaverdi Ramazanov at ONE Friday Fights 68 in June 2024.

An Instagram user wrote:

"Against Petchtanong would be a banger."

Yuki Yoza vs. Hiroki Akimoto in an all-Japanese kickboxing bout?

Meanwhile, one fan is calling for a bantamweight kickboxing showdown between Yuki Yoza and Hiroki Akimoto, noting their shared roots in Kyokushin Karate — which promises a stylistic chess match inside the ONE Championship ring.

He stated:

"Kyokushin clash. Akimoto would be nice."

Read the other comments below:

Comments from Instagram

It's worth noting that Akimoto was last seen in action at ONE 172 this past March, eking out a split decision win over former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker in a kickboxing tiff.

