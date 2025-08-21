Yuki Yoza honored to carry Japan's hopes against Thai legend: "I think I'm the only one who can showcase it"

Yuki Yoza is embracing the immense responsibility of representing Japanese kickboxing against Thai striking maestro 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 when they clash at ONE 173.

The former K-1 champion will carry his nation's hopes into their bantamweight kickboxing encounter inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.

On a run of two successive triumphs against Elbrus Osmanov and Petchtanong Petchfergus under the promotional banner, the Team Vasileus star is out to make it 3-0 against arguably the toughest test of his career.

Though the pressure is on him to perform, Yuki Yoza is more than fired up to represent Japan on a card packed to the brim with world-class fighters.

"I'm very grateful and honored to represent Japan's kickboxing, to be able to be someone who represents Japan in kickboxing," the 27-year-old told the South China Morning Post.

"I feel the expectations from everyone as well. So I need to show what I've got. I think I'm the only one who can showcase it. I just can't wait for the November fight."

If he can keep up his winning momentum in the loaded bantamweight kickboxing division, the Team Vasileus star would want nothing more than a chance to fight for the 26 pounds of gold next.

Watch his full interview with the South China Morning Post below:

Yuki Yoza has been waiting for the chance to square off against Jonathan Haggerty

Way before he debuted on the global stage of ONE Championship, Yuki Yoza made it known that he had his radar locked on Jonathan Haggerty's ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

Now, with two back-to-back wins, the Japanese kickboxer is well on his way to turning that ambition into reality. Even the Englishman believes he could be the next contender to the throne.

However, with a fight against Superlek now thrown into the equation, Yoza appears to have one more test before a potential date for world title glory.

It is to be seen if he emerges victorious to book his shot at Haggerty after ONE 173.

Fight fans can purchase their tickets for the blockbuster card here.

