Yuki Yoza plans to follow in Takeru, Masaaki Noiri’s footsteps, says he “always wanted to fight” on ONE’s global stage

Yuki Yoza has always been the supportive junior on the corner, but he's now the one heading into the big stage when he makes his highly anticipated ONE Championship debut.

The Japanese standout steps on the global stage for the first time when he takes on Elbrus Osmanov in a bantamweight kickboxing clash at ONE Friday Fights 109 on May 23 at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Yoza said he wants to follow in the footsteps of his Team Vasileus seniors Takeru Segawa and Masaaki Noiri.

Like Takeru and Noiri, Yoza captured gold in K-1 Kickboxing and now sets to establish his brand of dominance in ONE Championship. He said:

"Yes, this is my first international fight. I've been watching my seniors compete, and I've always wanted to fight on this stage myself."

Yuki Yoza fought exclusively in Japan throughout his professional career, yet it was a run that saw him capture prestigious kickboxing gold.

In March 2023, Yoza captured the K-1 Kickboxing lightweight title when he outclassed Taio Asahisa via unanimous decision in Tokyo.

The win marked a significant moment in Yoza's career, since he fulfilled his goal of emulating Takeru and Noiri's success in the kickboxing promotion.

Noiri is a former K-1 super lightweight and welterweight champion, while Takeru previously held the K-1 super bantamweight, featherweight, and super featherweight titles.

The Japanese superstars ultimately carried that prestige when they jumped to ONE Championship.

Takeru main evented two super cards for ONE Championship at ONE 165 and ONE 172, both events taking place in Japan, while Noiri now holds the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

Yuki Yoza bares he'll have Takeru and Masaaki Noiri in his corner in Bangkok

Yuki Yoza couldn't have asked for a better corner when he makes his ONE Championship debut.

In an interview with the promotion, Yoza revealed that Takeru Segawa and Masaaki Noiri will be in his corner together with their Team Vasileus head coach Masakazu Watanabe. He said:

"As usual, I'll have Takeru, Masaaki Noiri, and Masakazu Watanabe. I couldn't ask for a better team."

