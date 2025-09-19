Yuki Yoza out to test Superlek's vaunted power: "I'd like to get hit with a low kick"

Japanese kickboxer and former K-1 champion Yuki Yoza knows why Superlek Kiatmoo9 carries the moniker 'The Kicking Machine'. Still, he isn't afraid to experience firsthand just how much bite the Thai's swinging shots possess.

Ad

Emanating live from Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16, the Team Vasileus star goes toe-to-toe with the Kiatmoo9 Gym man in a bantamweight kickboxing showdown at ONE 173.

Yoza has been in pristine form since debuting in the world's largest martial arts organization earlier this year, racking up back-to-back unanimous decision triumphs over previously undefeated Elbrus Osmanov and former ONE world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus.

Superlek's feared kicking game is something he must overcome if he wants to stand a chance at victory in Tokyo, Japan. By the look of it, Yuki Yoza is more than ready to tackle his opposite number's primary weapon come fight night.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I’d like to get hit with a low kick from Superlek. Of course, he is a strong fighter. But I want to fight him, precisely, because he is a strong fighter," the 27-year-old shared in a recent clip posted to his YouTube channel (@yukiyoza).

Watch the clip from his YouTube channel below:

Ad

Yuki Yoza is using Superlek fight as a stepping stone to Jonathan Haggerty

Yuki Yoza hopes to use this matchup as a ticket to fight reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty down the line.

"There is only one person that I want to fight, and I want to aim for the championship. And I'm hoping this will make me eligible for the challenge," he shared during the event's official press conference last week.

Ad

"If not, please find every contestant, and I will fight everyone, knock them [out], until I'll be able to find a ticket to the championship."

On a 2-0 run in the organization, many are expecting him to put on a show against 'The Kicking Machine'.

However, the Thai megastar is unlike any other test he's faced in his career so far.

Apart from his signature leg kicks, Superlek packs speed, the ability to throw with volume, and a world-class fight IQ that could spell danger for the Team Vasileus man at ONE 173.

Combat sports enthusiasts who want to catch all the action live and in person inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena can follow this link.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.