“I will be the number one in the world” - Yuya Wakamatsu believes a ONE X win makes him the world’s top flyweight 

Yuya Wakamatsu is locked in for his biggest opportunity in ONE Championship at ONE X. He believes that a win would be monumental for his career.

On March 26, ‘Little Piranha’ will get his first world title opportunity in the promotion as he takes on Adriano Moraes for the ONE flyweight world championship.

He believes that ONE Championship has the best collection of fighters in the division and the world. As such, by getting to the top of it, he elevates his global standing to a whole new level.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Yuya Wakamatsu said:

“Obviously, I will be the number one in the world because I believe that the flyweight division in ONE Championship is the highest level in the world, in the entire organization. So if I get this win, I will be the number one in the world.”

Wakamatsu believes that while Demetrious Johnson is rightfully in the ‘Greatest of All Time’ conversation, Moraes’ win over him makes this world title challenge even more meaningful. In fact, he thanked Moraes for knocking out Johnson.

Wakamatsu said:

“I really appreciate Adriano Moraes that he knocked out DJ. Because if I knock out Adriano that means I will be better than DJ and Adriano. So I really appreciate Adriano.”

Yuya Wakamatsu eager to represent Japan at ONE X

Yuya Wakamatsu takes pride in being able to represent Japan on the biggest card in the history of martial arts.

The 27-year-old has won his last five bouts to earn his spot at ONE X and understands that making that clinching his sixth win in a row will be a victory of epic proportions.

He’s planning to do it in spectacular fashion as well, as he’s looking for an early knockout against Adriano Moraes.

However, no victory is ever certain in MMA until the two fighters are slugging it out inside the Circle. As such, he promised the performance of a lifetime on March 26.

Wakamatsu said:

“I will showcase for my fans all over the world what a true samurai is. I want you to enjoy my fight and keep supporting me even though I lose or win this belt.”

Catch the action on March 26 to see if Wakamatsu can cement his spot at No.1.

