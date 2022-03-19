"I'm not just a striker, I'm a chameleon" - Yuya Wakamatsu confident he can hang with Adriano Moraes on the mats

Yuya Wakamatsu has just one thing on his mind ahead of ONE X. He wants to show the world that he is more than just a knockout artist.

In a recent clip uploaded to ONE Championship's Instagram account, the Japanese striking specialist sent a cryptic message aimed at ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes. The 27-year-old hinted that he would be happy to get into tricky situations against the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt on the canvas.

Yuya Wakamatsu had this to say ahead of his world title fight at the promotion’s 10-year anniversary spectacle:

“I’m not just a striker, I’m a chameleon. I’ll show everyone I’m the real deal. It’s time for a new generation to take over."

Yuya Wakamatsu is riding a five-fight win streak, and he wants to extend it by dismantling the longtime division king. After succumbing to defeats in his first two outings on the global stage, 'Little Piranha' has taken out a host of fighters, including former division king Geje Eustaquio.

Meanwhile, Moraes thinks he will be the man to put an end to the Japanese fighter's run. In the same clip, the champion stated that he does not see any way the challenger will leave the circle with his hand raised:

“My striking is much better than him. My IQ for the game is bigger than his. He’s never fought against a guy like me."

The Brazilian, who has a win over MMA legend Demetrious Johnson, will be a different challenge altogether. However, Wakamatsu seems confident he has what it takes to dethrone the champion at ONE X on Saturday, March 26.

Fighters react to upcoming Adriano Moraes-Yuya Wakamatsu showdown at ONE X

The pair’s world title clash, set for ONE X: Grand Finale, has received plenty of attention from fellow athletes in the comments section of ONE’s post.

No.5-ranked flyweight star Reece McLaren dropped a couple of 'eyes' emojis, clearly showing his interest in the flyweight world title showdown.

Leandro Ataides, meanwhile, summarized the contest as a beastly affair between two highly skilled martial artists.

While they refrained from picking a winner, ONE Super Series talent Rui Botelho suggested in the comments that 'Mikinho' will continue his dominance in the multi-talented 61.2 kg division.

