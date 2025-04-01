Yuya Wakamatsu credits relentless forward pressure in stunning first-round TKO over Adriano Moraes: “It really helped me”

Newly crowned undisputed ONE flyweight MMA world champion 'Little Piranha' Yuya Wakamatsu of Japan is known for his non-stop attack and relentless forward pressure, which really came in handy when he needed it the most.

Wakamatsu is coming off a scintillating first-round stoppage over longtime former divisional kingpin 'Mikinho' Adriano Moraes at the recently concluded ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang last week.

'Little Piranha' hurt Moraes early and finished the job to capture the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title, and he says this would not have happened if he hadn't stayed true to who he was as a fighter.

Speaking to My Navi News in a recent interview, Wakamatsu detailed his mindset heading into this matchup.

'Little Piranha' said:

"I think I was the one who was moving forward throughout the match, and if I had pulled back a little, I feel like I may have felt is pressure. So with my forward pressure, I think it really helped me beat Adriano to his game."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang was broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, last Sunday, March 23rd.

Yuya Wakamatsu reacts to Adriano Moraes' dismissing his striking: "I was ready to prove him wrong"

'Mikinho' Adriano Moraes may have underestimated 'Little Piranha' Yuya Wakamatsu's vaunted striking.

The result was a first-round finish for the Japanese star.

Wakamatsu told My Navi News that he was happy to prove Moraes' wrong about his knockout ability.

'Little Piranha' said:

"Yes, that’s right. If you were to outbox your opponent, you always stand a better chance at victory. He’s so good, and even if he said that my striking wouldn’t affect him, I was ready to prove him wrong and put it all on the line."

