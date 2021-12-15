Yuya Wakamatsu would love to see a fight between Aung La Nsang and Yushin Okami

When he is not busy plying his trade in ONE Championship, flyweight fighter Yuya Wakamatsu loves watching his fellow teammates and fighters compete across various organizations.

One fight that the No. 3-ranked flyweight competitor hopes to see is a battle between fellow Japanese star Yushin Okami and Myanmar’s Aung La Nsang.

Speaking on this potential fight, Yuya Wakamatsu told ONE Championship:

“I don't know much about his weight classes, but seeing that Yushin Okami wants to fight with him, I would like to watch that.”

In order for this fight to happen, Yushin Okami will most likely have to move up to middleweight for the bout. The division is one where Nsang, the former ONE two-weight world champion, once enjoyed a lengthy reign.

The 26-year-old known as ‘Little Piranha’ formed a close friendship with Nsang during his time training at Sanford MMA in Florida. Wakamatsu, who normally trains out of Tribe Tokyo MMA, temporarily switched camps to prepare for a pivotal clash against Hu Yong at ONE: Winter Warriors earlier this month.

That decision proved to be a fruitful one as Yuya Wakamatsu extended his winning streak to five fights. Not only did he train alongside ONE and UFC champions, but 'Little Piranha' also forged close friendships with Nsang and other athletes.

Though there was a language barrier between Yuya Wakamatsu and the former two-division world champion, their dedication to improving their skills on the mats quickly led to a friendship.

“I went out to dinner with him a few times, and he talked to me when we met in the gym. I cannot speak English well, so we didn't talk about anything complicated, but I got along with him.”

What’s next for Yuya Wakamatsu?

Fresh off an important win on December 3rd, Yuya Wakamatsu hopes to challenge for the flyweight crown whenever the promotion can lock him in for a bout against champion Adriano Moraes.

The Pancrase flyweight tournament champion hopes to treat fans to a striking masterclass against Moraes, but he must keep his eyes on the Brazilian’s attempts to take the contest to the canvas. Moraes has come out on top against several strikers in the past, so Yuya Wakamatsu should be no different of a challenge for the reigning ONE flyweight world champion.

However, the Japanese fighter is currently in fine form. Wakamatsu owns the flyweight division’s longest active winning streak, a run that began with a first-round knockout of former division king Geje Eustaquio in August 2019.

Edited by Josh Evanoff