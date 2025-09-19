Yuya Wakamatsu sad Ayaka Miura out of ONE 173 but says the show must go on: “I wanted to fight alongside her”

What was supposed to be a historic night for Tribe Tokyo MMA teammates Yuya Wakamatsu and Ayaka Miura took an unexpected and heartbreaking turn ahead of ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.Both elite Japanese warriors were scheduled to compete for world titles on home soil in the blockbuster event on November 16 at Ariake Arena.Unfortunately, only Wakamatsu’s ONE flyweight MMA world title defense against Joshua Pacio will push through.Miura was supposed to challenge Filipina superstar Denice Zamboanga for the undisputed ONE atomweight MMA world championship.But ‘The Menace’s' withdrawal due to medical reasons has shattered those plans. With the title fight postponed indefinitely, Wakamatsu will now carry the gym's championship hopes alone.While saddened by the turn of events, the 30-year-old understands that professional athletes must adapt to situations outside their control. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post‘Little Piranha’ said in an exclusive ONE Championship interview:&quot;Of course, I wanted to fight alongside her, but it's about the opponent too, and that's something I can't control. It's sad, but in the end, all I can do is focus on my own fight.”Wakamatsu feels for her teammate Miura, but knows that the show must go on.His focus remains unwavering on defending his flyweight crown against the strawweight MMA king Pacio, who seeks to become a two-division ONE world champion.Yuya Wakamatsu insists no bad blood against Joshua PacioYuya Wakamatsu has always admired fellow ONE world champion Joshua Pacio.Quite frankly, 'Little Piranha' is honored that his first world title defense will come against the greatest strawweight in the promotion's history. The Japanese star praised 'The Passion' in a recent YouTube vlog:&quot;He’s a great opponent because he’s a really strong champion. Only respect for him. But, yeah, I was happy with this chance to fight at ONE 173 against a really good opponent.&quot;Follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest news about ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri