  Yuya Wakamatsu sad Ayaka Miura out of ONE 173 but says the show must go on: "I wanted to fight alongside her"

Yuya Wakamatsu sad Ayaka Miura out of ONE 173 but says the show must go on: “I wanted to fight alongside her”

By Ted Razon
Published Sep 19, 2025 08:45 GMT
Yuya Wakamatsu (L) and Ayaka Miura (R) | Photo credit: ONE Championship
Yuya Wakamatsu (L) and Ayaka Miura (R) | Photo credit: ONE Championship

What was supposed to be a historic night for Tribe Tokyo MMA teammates Yuya Wakamatsu and Ayaka Miura took an unexpected and heartbreaking turn ahead of ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.

Both elite Japanese warriors were scheduled to compete for world titles on home soil in the blockbuster event on November 16 at Ariake Arena.

Unfortunately, only Wakamatsu’s ONE flyweight MMA world title defense against Joshua Pacio will push through.

Miura was supposed to challenge Filipina superstar Denice Zamboanga for the undisputed ONE atomweight MMA world championship.

But ‘The Menace’s' withdrawal due to medical reasons has shattered those plans. With the title fight postponed indefinitely, Wakamatsu will now carry the gym's championship hopes alone.

While saddened by the turn of events, the 30-year-old understands that professional athletes must adapt to situations outside their control.

‘Little Piranha’ said in an exclusive ONE Championship interview:

"Of course, I wanted to fight alongside her, but it's about the opponent too, and that's something I can't control. It's sad, but in the end, all I can do is focus on my own fight.”

Wakamatsu feels for her teammate Miura, but knows that the show must go on.

His focus remains unwavering on defending his flyweight crown against the strawweight MMA king Pacio, who seeks to become a two-division ONE world champion.

Yuya Wakamatsu insists no bad blood against Joshua Pacio

Yuya Wakamatsu has always admired fellow ONE world champion Joshua Pacio.

Quite frankly, 'Little Piranha' is honored that his first world title defense will come against the greatest strawweight in the promotion's history. The Japanese star praised 'The Passion' in a recent YouTube vlog:

"He’s a great opponent because he’s a really strong champion. Only respect for him. But, yeah, I was happy with this chance to fight at ONE 173 against a really good opponent."

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

