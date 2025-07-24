  • home icon
Yuya Wakamatsu shares similarities with upcoming foe Joshua Pacio: "We're both fast and tactical fighters"

By James De Rozario
Published Jul 24, 2025 06:21 GMT
(From left) Yuya Wakamatsu and Joshua Pacio. [Images courtesy from ONE Championship]
(From left) Yuya Wakamatsu and Joshua Pacio [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

Yuya Wakamatsu is expecting fireworks when he defends his ONE flyweight MMA world title against Joshua Pacio at ONE 173 in Tokyo on Sunday, Nov. 16.

The 30-year-old Japanese champion recognizes the stylistic parallels between himself and the Filipino challenger, setting the stage for a high-level technical battle inside Tokyo's state-of-the-art Ariake Arena.

"We're both fast and tactical fighters, so I think it's going to be a thrilling and high-level battle. I want to make it a fight that fans will remember," Yuya Wakamatsu told ONE Championship ahead of his first world title defense.
'Little Piranha's' assessment of their shared attributes suggests fans can expect a chess match between two elite warriors who possess similar skill sets and fight IQs.

The defending champion's respectful acknowledgment of Pacio's abilities demonstrates his understanding of the challenge posed by the reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion.

'The Passion', after all, has impressed on numerous occasions on the global stage of ONE Championship.

The Lions Nation MMA representative (23-4) has competed 18 times in the promotion, winning 14 of those and delivering nine highlight-reel finishes in the process.

Though he seems to respect what the challenger brings to the table, 'Little Piranha' (19-6) is no stranger to delivering fireworks in his fights.

Thirteen of his 19 career victories have come inside the distance. Wakamatsu's most recent triumph saw him demolish Adriano Moraes in the very first round of their fight for the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title at ONE 172 in Saitama, Japan.

Yuya Wakamatsu vows to give it his all at ONE 173

After delivering one of the finest wins of his career on the promotion's last show in 'The Land of the Rising Sun', Yuya Wakamatsu is geared up for another career-defining moment come Nov. 16.

The reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion took to his Instagram account (@yw0209c4) to share his mindset and intentions for this epic contest:

"The fight against Joshua Pacio has been officially confirmed. I have great respect for his skill and fighting spirit. I will give my all with the best preparation."

Could he make it back-to-back wins in Japan at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri?

Edited by Aziel Karthak
